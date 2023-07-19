Thanks to a new partnership between Belfast City Council and Queen’s University Belfast, 15 people living in Belfast, with few or no qualifications, will have the opportunity to secure an administrative role in the University, through a new Business Services Employment Academy.

Those selected to take part in the free academy this August will receive one week’s employability support to help them prepare for an interview for a Grade 2 administration officer role with Queen’s University Belfast, including help to complete the application form, and a mock interview.

Lord Mayor councillor Ryan Murphy, said: “Our Belfast Agenda makes a commitment to help people living here achieve their full potential – so I’m delighted that we’ve partnered with Queen’s University Belfast, to offer people an entry pathway into administrative roles in the university.

“Our new academy will support 15 residents who have low, or no qualifications, to access a good, rewarding job with one of the city’s largest employers. Once employed, academy mentors will engage with participants regularly during training to offer ongoing support, advice, and guidance to help them settle into their new roles. They will also be supported to complete a Level 2 NVQ qualification in Business Administration, so there’ll be ample opportunity for career development.”

President and vice-chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, professor Ian Greer, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Belfast City Council on this welcome initiative to recruit talent to our university. Our success is down to our outstanding staff who share our commitment to excellence and our student-centred ethos. As one of Northern Ireland's largest employers, we understand the importance of investing in people and as such we offer a range of benefits and rewards. We look forward to welcoming and supporting potential new employees through this new initiative."