Belfast City Council launches consultation on entrepreneurial support for newcomer communities

The Mind Tribe UK have been appointed by Belfast City Council to lead a new research and consultation project aimed at identifying the barriers faced by individuals from Newcomer Communities in accessing entrepreneurial support.

The project will involve 8 consultation events, a mix of virtual and face-to-face sessions, along with a digital survey engaging individuals from Newcomer Communities, enterprise support organisations, and community integration services to gather insights that will inform future support provision. The findings are then to be compiled into a final report with recommendations for Belfast City Council.

Katie Matthews Furphy, founder of The Mind Tribe UK, was awarded the contract due to her experience in business, mental health, inclusive training, and leadership. As an entrepreneur with lived experience as a disabled, female, in-migrant business owner with Travelling community heritage, she brings a unique perspective to the consultation process.

Speaking of the contract win she said: "I'm incredibly proud to be doing this work because inclusive economic growth is not just an aspiration - it’s a necessity for a thriving and diverse society.

From left Rupa Jain (Founder of Rupa Jain), delivery agent Katie Matthews (Mind Tribe UK), Maha Abdelmonim Mohammed Ali (Volunteer Translator with British Red Cross)

“Everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, deserves the opportunity to explore their entrepreneurial potential and build a future for themselves, and through this research and consultation project we will explore entrepreneurial support pathways for Newcomer Communities, including Refugees, individuals seeking Asylum, and Migrants.

“It’s fantastic to see Belfast City Council championing this kind of work, and I feel truly honoured to be delivering it."

The consultation builds on the work of the Inclusive Enterprise Pathway, a programme designed and delivered by The Mind Tribe UK over the past 21 months.

Commissioned by Belfast City Council, the pathway is the first dedicated council initiative in Northern Ireland specifically focused on supporting minority and marginalised groups who have been historically under-represented and under-supported within mainstream enterprise programmes.

"The Inclusive Enterprise Pathway is the first, dedicated council pathway in Northern Ireland specifically focused on supporting minority and marginalised groups who have been historically excluded from traditional entrepreneurial spaces and programmes, as well as under-represented, under-supported and under-funded within the entrepreneurial ecosystem," explained Katie.

"The pathway ensures that individuals who may experience additional barriers to enterprise can access the tailored support, develop the skills, and build the confidence they need to succeed in entrepreneurship."

Recent data from the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) UK National Report 2024 highlights the significance of this work.

It revealed "Immigrant and ethnic minorities are consistently the most entrepreneurial groups in UK society since the start of the new millennium".

However, the report also explained that volatility in immigrantTotal Early-Stage Entrepreneurial Activity (TEA) rates is possibly subject to immigration policy and the female-to-male TEA ratio has widened, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the gap widened to 57%, compared to 72% in 2019.

The report suggests this may be due to "employment dynamics in the wider economy, with many migrant women potentially more easily able to secure jobs in more female-dominated sectors, such as healthcare, that have had a very high demand for migrant workers in recent years."

Belfast City Council’s decision to commission this research demonstrates a commitment to addressing these challenges and ensuring that individuals from Newcomer Communities can access the entrepreneurial opportunities available in the city.

The consultation events will take place across Belfast and online, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of participants. A digital survey will also be available for those unable to attend these consultation events.

"We want to hear directly from those with lived experience," said Katie.

"Their voices are crucial in shaping recommendations that will lead to practical and effective support measures."

Belfast City Council is encouraging individuals from Newcomer Communities, enterprise support organisations, and community groups to take part in the consultation.