Belfast contractor is top of the 'Kew' for an exciting £10million fit out project in London

Gilbert-Ash has been appointed to carry out the fit out of a former London manor home, transforming it into a modern Cat A workspace
By Claire Cartmill
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 17:42 BST
Belfast contractor, Gilbert-Ash has been appointed to carry out the fit out of a former London manor home, transforming it into a modern Cat A workspace.

Situated in Richmond, Kew Studios is a building steeped in history and rich in character which will be completely transformed into stylish office space with a strong focus on sustainability.

The £10million project includes the refurbishment of the building to include structural works to create a staircase, lift core and mezzanine plant platform. There will also be alterations to external openings, building repairs, replacement of MEP services to reconfigure the building for subdivision and fitout.

Work to the Kew Works building includes roof and front elevation with front and rear extensions, new roof including a green roof, insertion of mezzanines, external and internal refurbishment including fit out to shell and core.

The project, which will be carried out in three phases, also includes external hard and soft landscaping.

Gilbert-Ash managing director, Ray Hutchinson said: “The architect, AMD along with our client, 10JSP Investments has developed a really exciting vision for the future of this building and one that is respectful to its long history.

“Much of the original building will be preserved but it will be enhanced with features such as a living green roof, electric vehicle charging, cycle storage and solar panels.

“Gilbert-Ash has an excellent reputation for delivering high quality fit out projects and we are excited to be working on the scheme at Kew Studios.”

Just a short distance to the River Thames and Chiswick Bridge, Kew Studios is also only a short walk to the iconic Kew Gardens, making the new office space an excellent choice for companies working in the capital.

Gilbert-Ash has a unique approach to construction, fit out and refurbishment based on the belief that great buildings come about through hard work, inspired innovation and genuine collaboration.

Sustainability is a key focus for Gilbert-Ash with a number of initiatives underway to help the company to drive down its carbon footprint.

