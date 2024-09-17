Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast could be set to get a second ‘Night Czar’ after the city council agreed to look into setting up its own post similar to the role created by business groups earlier this summer.

​At a recent Belfast City Council committee meeting councillors criticised the recently created role of “Night Czar” as a “business lobbyist” and highlighted a lack of involvement for community groups and trade unions in the city.

The elected representatives agreed to look at creating a City hall approved role which would have a broader reach than the business group approved role.

During the City Growth and Regeneration Committee, councillors were given an update on a motion that dated back to October 2021, by SDLP Councillor Séamas de Faoite, calling for an evening and night time economy coordinator for the city.

Night Czar role is aimed at boosting Belfast at night time

Earlier this summer, well-known hospitality figure Michael Stewart was appointed Night Czar by businesses groupings. The honorary role is that of coordinator or liaison officer for night-time services, including hospitality, venues, transport, and policing as well as a lobbyist.

The new £12,500 per year part-time role is funded by the business improvement districts, Linen Quarter BID and Belfast One, and Destination Cathedral Quarter business bodies. It is supported by the Purple Flag steering group, which includes Belfast Chamber, Hospitality Ulster, Belfast City Council, PSNI and Translink.

Purple Flag is an internationally recognised accreditation for excellence in the nighttime economy. Belfast City Centre First Achieved Purple Flag Status in 2020, just prior to the lock down.

The appointment came amidst widespread concerns about the state of the Belfast night time economy and the shortage of transport in and out of the city after midnight.

At the recent Committee meeting Alliance Councillor Fiona McAteer said: “There is a lot of work to do and we have a lot of issues with our night time economy, with the accessibility of the city centre at night time, getting people in and out.

“We talk all the time about the safety issues within the city centre at night time, and we do try our best to have strategies, clean it up, and make it safe especially for women and girls. We want to make sure people feel they want to go into the city centre and enjoy themselves.”

She proposed a council officer report on how City Hall could develop its own Night Czar, line up priorities in its execution, and what funding would be required.

Sinn Féin Councillor Áine McCabe said there was “a gap” between the role of the Night Czar already created and communities. She said: “Women’s groups aren’t part of this.”

SDLP Councillor Séamas de Faoite said: “I have expressed a number of concerns in relation to the appointment of a Night Czar by the business improvement districts, and without prejudice to any of the people involved in that, many of whom have clear and honourable intentions to drive forward the night time economy within the city, there is disappointment on the basis of funding supplied by (them).”

He said: “We ended up with a role that is effectively a business lobbyist.”

He said he was supportive of “expanding out the role” by having someone employed by the council with the responsibilities of Night Czar.

He said: “I have met with groups with young women, students, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, who have significant concerns about night time safety. That relates to matters of policing, workers rights, night time transport – all of these things require us to listen to hear from voices of those directly affected. And I don’t think we have done enough of that frankly.”