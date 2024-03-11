Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast cyber security specialist Angoka has provided active protection for the operation of the Sunderland Advanced Mobility Shuttle (SAMS), marking a significant milestone in the city's journey towards self-driving transportation.

SAMS represents a pioneering initiative aimed at revolutionising urban mobility and enhancing accessibility for residents and visitors alike. The shuttle will soon be transporting passengers when it takes to the streets this spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following its arrival, the focus now shifts towards operator training, equipping on-board safety attendants with the necessary skills to oversee and manage autonomous operations effectively. This training phase starts in April and underscores the project’s commitment to ensuring the safe and efficient integration of self-driving technology into its transportation ecosystem.

Belfast cyber security specialist Angoka has provided active protection for the operation of the Sunderland Advanced Mobility Shuttle (SAMS), marking a significant milestone in the city's journey towards self-driving transportation. Pictured is Angoka director Richard Barrington with members of the SAMS consortium

Moreover, preparations are underway to commence the mapping of the route, a crucial step towards creating a comprehensive and accurate map of SAMS' operational area. By meticulously mapping the shuttle's route, authorities aim to optimise its navigation capabilities and ensure seamless travel experiences for passengers.

The Sunderland-led project which involves a partnership of leading specialists in transport and technology including Angoka is a testbed for future projects across the UK.

Richard Barrington, Angoka director of Land Mobility, said: “This project will clearly demonstrate the advantages of autonomous vehicles in an age of increasing difficulties recruiting drivers. We will always need drivers but they may soon find themselves in charge of multiple vehicles rather than one thanks to our security designs. These security measures will reduce risks of human error, cyber attacks and hacking and make public road transport safer than ever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SAMS project will trial three self-driving zero emission autonomous shuttles, designed specifically for SAMS by Aurrigo, which will transport passengers on public roads between Sunderland Interchange, the University of Sunderland City Campus and the Sunderland Royal Hospital. Whilst safety operators will always be onboard, the project will develop and demonstrate a cyber secure remote supervision protocol, an important step towards commercial deployment.

This cutting-edge self-driving shuttle is poised to redefine transportation norms and pave the way for a smarter, more sustainable future in Sunderland and beyond. The shuttle will run along an intelligent transport corridor, enabled by 5G small cells which are being installed along the vehicle route by Boldyn Networks.

The project has been awarded £3million by the government and matched by industry to a total £6million. The SAMS initiative is one of six successful CAM Deployment UK projects from the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) Deployment competition. The grants, which are part of the CCAV’s “Connected and Automated Mobility” programme, are supported by CCAV, Innovate UK and Zenzic.

The project is led by Sunderland City Council in partnership with Aurrigo, Stagecoach, Angoka Ltd, Newcastle University, Swansea University and Boldyn Networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we prepare to welcome the Sunderland Advanced Mobility Shuttle to our city streets, we are embarking on an exciting journey towards a more connected and sustainable future," said Patrick Melia, chief executive at Sunderland City Council.

"SAMS represents a significant leap forward in our efforts to embrace innovation and improve the quality of life for our residents. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this self-driving shuttle will have on urban mobility across Sunderland."

Sunderland's Mayor, Councillor Dorothy Trueman, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the innovative SAMS shuttle to Sunderland, marking the beginning of a new era in urban mobility for our residents and visitors.

“The arrival of SAMS signifies Sunderland and the wider region's position as a forward-thinking location, leading the way in adopting transformative technologies that enhance the lives of our community members.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Fairchild, chief operations officer at Aurrigo, added: “Collaborating with technology leaders at Sunderland City Council and other project partners to develop plans into real-world solutions is a significant step forward in research for self-driving vehicles operating on public roads.