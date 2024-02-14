Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast-based cybersecurity expert Angoka has expanded its team as Robert McCausland joins as director of security products.

With extensive experience spanning engineering and technical leadership, Robert has spent the last 16 years designing and delivering Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions and has led teams responsible for the design and delivery of identity, multi-factor authentication and fraud services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through his new role with Angoka, Robert will lead the development and delivery of Angoka's security products, supervise and manage Angoka's security products' architecture as well as leading and managing cyber security research.

Belfast-based cybersecurity expert Angoka has expanded its team as Robert McCausland joins as director of Security Products

Robert’s previous roles include product delivery specialist for BT's identity services solutions and most recently the director of identity and access management at Allstate.

Robert was also involved in the early implementation of telecommunications elapsed time pricing and has considerable experience of building scalable solutions. He was previously R&D engineering manager at QUB's CSIT institute, where he led the data analytics engineering activity focused on cybersecurity.

Robert is a graduate of Queen’s University Belfast, holding an honours degree in physics and a Ph.D in Astrophysics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming Robert to the team, Angoka chairman Steve Berry, said: “We’re delighted to welcome someone of Robert's calibre, and to strengthen our team at the technical leadership level. Robert’s expertise and experience will be so valuable to us going forward in bringing new methods of secure automated transport and mobility systems to the industry.”