Belfast's Paste Dental aims to differentiate from the typically homogenous dentist practise model in the UK and Ireland and with a team of 12 now in place to deal with demand, Dr. Alan Clarke expects to have further job opportunities throughout 2023 as demand increases

Whilst Paste offers general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry, Alan says it is cosmetic treatments that are driving his continued success. He explained: “People are investing in their smiles to boost their confidence, and they trust us to make that happen for them.”

The Paste team brings together experience from cities renowned for dental care such as London, Los Angeles and Abu Dhabi, with Alan himself training at the renowned Spear Education School in Arizona. Alan has harnessed his learnings from around the world to create Paste Dental.

Alan continued: “Sound dental health is always the number one priority. We put a firm focus on health optimisation. I want all of our patients to value their oral health and we have invested in and embraced technology to help us to empower and enable them to do that. For instance, salivary sampling is a brand-new technology that helps us to measure oral bacteria present and pinpoint gum disease whilst we are one of the first UK practices and the first in Belfast to offer artificial intelligence to the market which has redefined how we consult with our clients and achieve excellent results.”

The Paste model aims to differentiate from the typically homogenous dentist practise model in the UK and Ireland. Every Paste client gets a bespoke treatment plan to enhance their dental health.

Belfast's Paste Dental team members: Carla Cassells, Elaine Magill, Heather Hagan and Dr Fiona Stweart

According to Alan a factor in his success is being able to harness the latest technology: “Customers want a discrete and effective solution to achieve a better smile based on sound dental health. There are a number of options we can employ to empower our clients to achieve what they want and each consultation allows us to plot individual plans. We believe every smile is unique and as such, our clients deserve a unique approach to achieving their goals.”

