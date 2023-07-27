Belfast-based insurance provider Stroll Insurance has partnered with Northern Ireland’s number one price comparison platform CompareNI.com to offer its customers easy car insurance for the digital age.

Born out of the pandemic, Stroll Insurance seeks to become Northern Ireland’s leading digital insurance provider. Their parent company Prestige Insurance Holdings received a multi-million pound investment by global equity firm Capital Z Partners Management, LCC and invested in a £6 million plan to create new jobs and expand its digital capabilities through the creation of Stroll Insurance.

Founded in 2021, Stroll Insurance aims to provide a one-stop, no hassle platform for car insurance.

Brian Allen, MD Stroll Insurance, said: “We are delighted to partner with Northern Ireland’s leading price comparison platform to help us provide a convenient car insurance option to as many people as possible. In a post pandemic world, customers have less time than ever and quite rightly, they expect a seamless experience when completing life admin tasks much like when doing their groceries online. We’ve built our business around what customers here in Northern Ireland have asked for and we cannot wait to bring it to the masses.”

Also based in Belfast, CompareNI.com has helped over 650,000 users. Ian Wilson, managing director of CompareNI.com, added: “At a time when the cost-of-living is so high, nobody wants to pay more than they have to for insurance. Stroll insurance offers a unique platform which allows users to get competitive insurance premiums quickly and easily online, saving both time and money.

“Car insurance is a legal requirement, yet insurance offences were the second biggest category of motoring offence in Northern Ireland last year, accounting for one third of all offences recorded.

“Although car insurance is often expensive and may put people off purchasing the required cover, there are ways drivers can reduce premiums and save on their car insurance, from considering the size of the car and its engine, to reviewing where the vehicle is parked at night and being conscious of mileage. CompareNI.com caters specifically for people in Northern Ireland, ensuring people here have access to competitive products and affordable insurance.”