The new policy by ProfileTree awarded staff the ‘uncapped’ holiday entitlement based on their existing years of service

Belfast digital marketing agency ProfileTree has recently announced a major increase in the holiday entitlement for its staff to help ‘attract and retain exceptional talent’.

The new policy, which took effect this month, will award all 24 employees an additional day of holiday per year of service.

This new benefit is also uncapped, so for a ProfileTree employee who has worked for the company for 10 years, they will receive an additional 10 days of holiday entitlement.

Following the announcement, ProfileTree chief executive officer, Ciara Nelson, retrospectively awarded staff the increase in their holiday entitlement based on their existing years of service.

Ciara explained: “ProfileTree is passionately committed to becoming an Employer of Choice in 2024, to achieve this, we're focusing on crafting an attractive and generous benefits package, designed to not only draw in exceptional talent but also to retain them.

"Our belief in rewarding our team is stronger than ever, especially following a successful 2023, we are thankful to be in a position to do so.”