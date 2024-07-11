Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kainos, a Belfast-headquartered digital technology provider, has entered a partnership with enterprise sustainability management platform Pulsora.

The collaboration aims to improve corporate sustainability reporting, enabling enterprises to lead in environmental, social and governance (ESG).

As demands for sustainability performance disclosure grow, companies seek digital assistance to meet these requirements. Pulsora and Kainos will help enterprises enhance their sustainability operations and achieve rapid ESG compliance.

Kainos, a Belfast-based digital technology provider, has entered a partnership with enterprise sustainability management platform Pulsora. Image credit: wikipedia

By deploying Pulsora's platform, Kainos will help clients enhance ESG operational efficiency and meet their sustainability goals with greater ease and accuracy.

"With this partnership, we're bringing a top-tier ESG solution and our digital transformation expertise to enterprises across the globe," said Rainer Maier, executive vice president, EMEA at Kainos.

"Our mission is to use technology to overcome big challenges for businesses, and make people's lives easier. Our commitment to driving the best sustainability standards for our customers is unwavering, and this partnership reaffirms our stance.

"We aim to leave a legacy that endures beyond the work we deliver. We're delighted to partner with Pulsora to assist organisations as they overcome their challenges with ESG transparency and accountability."

Murat Sönmez, co-founder and chief executive at Pulsora, added: "Every day, hundreds of leading businesses around the world use Pulsora to improve their sustainability operations, ensure ESG compliance and to make a meaningful positive impact," said . "Through our partnership with Kainos, we can bring our combined enterprise expertise to many more organisations across the world, ensuring they navigate the complexities of sustainability disclosure requirements and make informed decisions that benefit the planet and its people."