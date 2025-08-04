Belfast emerges as NI's largest co-working market

As of Q2 2025, there are 4,199 flexible workspaces across the UK and Ireland — including 90 in Northern Ireland.

Belfast is home to 38 of these, accounting for more than 40% of the region’s inventory and firmly establishing it as Northern Ireland’s largest co-working market.

That’s according to CoworkingCafe’s Q2 2025 State of the Coworking Industry Report, which draws on proprietary data as of July.

The report provides a detailed breakdown of flexible workspace supply at both national and local levels — highlighting the top 15 co-working markets, the largest operators, and median pricing for monthly memberships, day passes, virtual office packages, and meeting rooms.

Median Subscription Prices by Country Q2 2025

The regional median price for a monthly membership is £162, slightly below the UK median of £180.

Day passes are particularly budget-friendly, with a regional median of £15/day, making Northern Ireland one of the most cost-effective areas for flexible work access.

Virtual office packages are priced at £55/month, and meeting rooms average £25/hour — both comfortably below UK-wide medians.

In terms of provider presence, Formation Works stands out as the region’s leading operator, with 11 coworking locations across Northern Ireland.

Distribution of Coworking Spaces — UK & Ireland Q2 2025

Belfast ranks #8 in the UK and is Northern Ireland’s largest co-working market, offering 38 flexible workspaces.

Pricing here reflects its capital-city status, with monthly memberships averaging £192, above both the regional and national medians.

Day passes cost £30/day, putting Belfast on par with Greater London, Oxford, and Edinburgh — the highest tier of UK pricing.

Belfast remains competitive in other areas: virtual office subscriptions are priced at £60/month, well below the UK median of £95.

Meeting rooms average £30/hour, comparable to cities such as Aberdeen and Bristol.

As of Q2 2025, the UK and Ireland collectively host 4,199 coworking spaces, reflecting a broad and mature flexible office landscape.

The UK accounts for 3,949 of these locations, with 3,456 in England, 279 in Scotland, 124 in Wales, and 90 in Northern Ireland.

Greater London remains the epicenter of activity, with 1,202 coworking spaces, followed by other major hubs such as Manchester (118), Birmingham (68), Glasgow (61), and Bristol (61).

In Ireland, there are 250 coworking spaces, with nearly half concentrated in Dublin (119) — firmly positioning the capital as the country’s dominant flex office market.