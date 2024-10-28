Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The deal will see Joulen provide its AI platform, PARIS, to SonneNext, a leading German energy company and lead to the creation of 13 new high quality jobs

Economy Minister Conor Murphy has announced that Belfast-based energy services company Joulen has secured its first major export deal with a £4million contract in Germany.

The deal will see Joulen provide its AI platform, PARIS, to SonneNext, a leading German energy company. This contract will also lead to the creation of 13 new high quality jobs.

Making the announcement, the Minister said: “Joulen’s success in the German market highlights how companies from the north are leading the way in the green economy, leveraging cutting-edge digital solutions to drive international growth.

"The creation of 13 new jobs, supported by Invest NI, will further boost Joulen’s ability to expand its PARIS platform and meet the evolving needs of its customers.

"During my recent visit to Germany, I saw first-hand the significant opportunities available to local businesses in this key market. My economic plans prioritise innovation, sustainability, and the creation of high quality jobs, and this announcement is an excellent example of how we can achieve these goals.”

Pictured at Joulen's Belfast office are Steve Harper, executive director of International Business and Skills at Invest NI, Sharon Cousins, client manager, Invest NI, Chris Doherty, managing director, Joulen, Economy Minister Conor Murphy and Hans Jörg Hölzenbein, CEO and co-founder, SonneNext

Joulen’s PARIS platform leverages machine learning and data analytics to optimise battery storage, offering customers smarter ways to reduce energy costs and earn income from energy markets, maximising the value of their renewable investments.

The company has ambitious plans to expand its product offering, including developing new features to meet the evolving needs of the global renewable energy market.

Chris Doherty, managing director at Joulen, explained: “We are thrilled to be partnering with SonneNext, a leader in the German renewable energy market. This contract is not only a significant commercial achievement for Joulen, but also shows how our platform can enable new innovative energy services to customers across Europe.

“Our PARIS platform is already making a huge impact in optimising renewable energy, and we’re excited to bring that expertise to Germany through this new partnership. The new jobs we are creating are open to people from across Northern Ireland due to our hybrid working approach, and will further enhance our ability to innovate and grow in the green energy sector.”

Steve Harper, executive director of International Business and Skills at Invest NI, emphasised the role of Invest NI in supporting Joulen's growth: “Invest NI has been proud to support Joulen from its early stages, offering R&D support, technical expertise, and helping the company expand its team in 2021. Our latest support will now enable the creation of 13 new high-value jobs.

