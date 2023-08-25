News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Belfast family business celebrates 12 years in the marketing industry

ProfileTree, a family-owned web design and digital marketing agency, based in Belfast, has passed the 12-year mark of being in business.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 25th Aug 2023, 10:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 10:40 BST

This comes as a great accomplishment given the recent challenges of Covid and the cost of living - all of which have had a direct impact on local businesses and marketing budgets.

From a team of two to 24 members of staff now, ProfileTree owners are immensely proud of the value that the firm provides and continues to support local businesses online.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ProfileTree was initially set up by Ciaran Connolly and his wife Michelle Connolly in 2011, since then the business has witnessed growth offering a fully comprehensive marketing service from videography and website design to content writing and more.

Most Popular

Director of ProfileTree, Ciaran Connolly explained: “It’s been an incredible 12 years. We've witnessed ProfileTree grow and evolve in so many ways - from expanding our services and honing our skills, to cultivating an amazing customer base. We've nimbly adapted to keep pace in an ever-changing industry, finding our niche in boosting online sales and digitally empowering businesses.

“It's been so fulfilling to equip our clients with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. Seeing their success is what makes all our hard work worthwhile. We've assembled a top-notch team and nurtured a work culture focused on collaboration, innovation, and visionary thinking. These values empower us to make a real impact through our work.

“We can't wait to embrace new challenges and opportunities in the years ahead - here’s to the next 12 years!”

Michelle added: “When we started ProfileTree 12 years ago, we never imagined it would transform into the company it is today, but we've loved every minute of it! At ProfileTree, we passionately believe in being people-first, not just for our clients, but for our team too. That's why it's been so rewarding seeing everyone grow their skills, knowledge, and talents as they develop alongside the business. Our employees are what makes this such a fun, fulfilling place to work. Their passion and dedication continue to drive ProfileTree forward.”

Related topics:Belfast