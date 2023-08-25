This comes as a great accomplishment given the recent challenges of Covid and the cost of living - all of which have had a direct impact on local businesses and marketing budgets.

From a team of two to 24 members of staff now, ProfileTree owners are immensely proud of the value that the firm provides and continues to support local businesses online.

ProfileTree was initially set up by Ciaran Connolly and his wife Michelle Connolly in 2011, since then the business has witnessed growth offering a fully comprehensive marketing service from videography and website design to content writing and more.

Director of ProfileTree, Ciaran Connolly explained: “It’s been an incredible 12 years. We've witnessed ProfileTree grow and evolve in so many ways - from expanding our services and honing our skills, to cultivating an amazing customer base. We've nimbly adapted to keep pace in an ever-changing industry, finding our niche in boosting online sales and digitally empowering businesses.

“It's been so fulfilling to equip our clients with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. Seeing their success is what makes all our hard work worthwhile. We've assembled a top-notch team and nurtured a work culture focused on collaboration, innovation, and visionary thinking. These values empower us to make a real impact through our work.

“We can't wait to embrace new challenges and opportunities in the years ahead - here’s to the next 12 years!”