HireIQ sources top financial talent on behalf of businesses, from the smallest start-up company through to large multinational organisations, placing a premium on customer service for both clients and candidates at all levels within the finance sector.

With a community of over 10,000 students and members working in industry, practice and the public sector, ATI provides life-long professional development supports to graduates and members.

It also offers highly regarded professional accounting technician diploma and apprenticeship programmes.

Partnering with 417 employers across 22 sectors island-wide, ATI is recognised for its innovative accounting technician apprenticeship programmes.

The funded, two-year work-based learning programmes provide employers across Ireland with a ready talent pipeline for accountancy and finance roles.

Gillian Doherty, chief operations officer at ATI, said: “We are delighted to be working closely with HireIQ, an organisation which is at the forefront of specialist finance recruitment.

“This partnership will support us in ensuring our qualifications prepare graduates to succeed in the workplace and meet the future requirements of the profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through membership, ATI graduates benefit from regular training and career support, ensuring the continued relevance of the Accounting Technician qualification to the wider professional environment.”

HireIQ director Shaun Hawkins said the company is excited to partner with ATI to support its students and members in their career progression.

She added: “We are highly impressed by the all-island reach of the institute and its established membership body and recognise this excellent opportunity to provide career advice to a network of high-calibre accounting technicians.”

Advertisement Hide Ad