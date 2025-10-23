4C Executive Placement also recently unveiled its brand refresh and newly refurbished offices in Belfast city centre as part of a wider investment as it enters its thirteenth year in business and what it described as “an exciting growth phase”

Belfast-based 4C Executive Placement has announced the appointment of Claire Reid as its new managing director.

The executive placement firm also recently unveiled its brand refresh and newly refurbished offices in Belfast city centre as part of a wider investment as it enters its 13th year in business and what it described as “an exciting growth phase”.

According to Founder and CEO Gary Irvine, Claire will lead the firm to bring “the 4C advantage” to new and existing clients.

Gary Irvine, Executive Chair & Founder and Claire Reid, Manager Director

“Having been with us for the past nine years as head of delivery, Claire is well-known among our clients for her unwavering commitment to excellence, rigorous attention to detail and her exceptional judge of character when it comes to identifying the very best talent for senior-level, business critical roles,” he explained.

“With a long background in the recruitment industry, Claire brings a wealth of experience and expertise that positions her extremely well to lead 4C in coming years as we enter this exciting phase in the business.

"As managing director, she will lead the business in continuing to bring the ‘4C advantage’ to new and existing clients, building upon our unique position at the very forefront of executive placement in Northern Ireland.”

Claire replaces Gordon Carson who, after eight years as managing director at 4C, takes up the role of director of business development with Bryson – an organisation with which the firm has a long association.

“Bryson is an outstanding organisation with whom we have enjoyed a longstanding relationship, having placed the current Chief Executive and a number of other senior roles in recent years,” Gary added.

“Gordon will remain a very dear friend of 4C, and we look forward to continuing to support Bryson in the coming years. I wish to take this opportunity to record my very sincere thanks for his excellent vision, leadership and dedication to 4C over the past eight years.”