The recent Christmas moments campaign #GiftTheCity not only helped to achieve £550,000 sales, but positioned it as the No 3 bestselling gift card at Christmas in a UK league table

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Belfast City Centre Gift Card has surpassed its 2023 target of £500,000 – by £50,000!

The initiative funded by the Belfast Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) Belfast One, Destination CQ and Linen Quarter since 2019, achieved a record breaking £550,000 in sales directly benefiting the 223 city centre businesses involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recent Christmas moments campaign #GiftTheCity not only helped to achieve £550,000 sales, but positioned it as the No 3 bestselling gift card at Christmas in a league table featuring 106 Town & City Gift Cards from across the UK.

The campaign also featured a click and collect service and the new look Gift Card design which launched in 2023.

The Belfast City Centre Gift Card can be used in 223 Belfast City Centre Businesses from across the BIDs locations; including retail, health & and beauty, bars, restaurants and hotels.

Welcoming the economic boost to the city, Belfast Lord Mayor councillor Ryan Murphy, said: “Congratulations to the Belfast BIDS on achieving £550K in sales which will benefit the city centre businesses involved. Continued collaboration and partnership are even more important during these challenging times, so I’m delighted to see that the shops, restaurants, and businesses who signed up to accept the gift card have been so well supported by shoppers. This is such a simple, yet versatile solution for people who want to give the gift of choice and make sure their money is benefitting our city’s economy.”

The Belfast City Centre Gift Card has surpassed its 2023 target of £500,000 – by £50,000! The initiative funded by the Belfast Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) Belfast One, Destination CQ and Linen Quarter since 2019, achieved a record breaking £550,000 in sales directly benefiting the 223 city centre businesses involved. Pictured is Alan Crowe Belfast One, Karen Clifford Belfast One, Belfast Lord Mayor councillor Ryan Murphy and Damien Corr Destination CQ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Crowe, chief executive officer, Belfast One BID, explained: “We are delighted that the Belfast City Centre Gift Card has achieving its £550,00 sales, which

will help provide a much-needed boost to local businesses.

"The success will help to deliver a much-needed boost to the local economy, drive footfall back into our city centre, as well as encourage other businesses to get involved.”

Damien Corr, managing director Destination CQ, continued: “This is a great achievement for Belfast City Centre Gift Card.

The Belfast City Centre Gift Card has surpassed its 2023 target of £500,000 – by £50,000! The initiative funded by the Belfast Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) Belfast One, Destination CQ and Linen Quarter since 2019, achieved a record breaking £550,000 in sales directly benefiting the 223 city centre businesses involved. Pictured is Damien Corr Destination CQ, Belfast Lord Mayor councillor Ryan Murphy, Alan Crowe Belfast One and Karen Clifford Belfast One

"The BIDs have continued to collaborate to promote the card to businesses and customers over the years. It is a great way to retain spend within the BID areas, and best of all, it is very user friendly and absolutely free to businesses as the BIDs cover the costs! Businesses who aren’t involved should sign up so they don’t miss out on the benefits of the scheme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris McCracken, managing director Linen Quarter BID, added: “The Belfast City Centre Gift Card provides consumers with outstanding choice across 223 retail and hospitality outlets, and we are delighted to see sales grow year on year.

"As the region’s premier visitor destination, we encourage businesses to participate in the scheme to support with the Gift Card experience as the gateway to a great day out.”

It’s simply a Mastercard-based gift card that works in the same way as department store or shopping centre Gift Cards.