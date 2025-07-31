Belfast Grand Central Station wins top digital innovation award
Translink’s Belfast Grand Central Station has been honoured at the prestigious Digital Construction Awards, recognised as a leading example of innovation in modern infrastructure.
Described by judges as “a stand-out entry” with “tangible outcomes and real impact,” the station was praised for raising the bar across the UK and Ireland in how transport infrastructure can be delivered and managed using the latest digital tools.
As the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland, Belfast Grand Central was a major engineering and logistical feat—connecting train, bus, and active travel services for hundreds of thousands of people. Behind the scenes, Translink embraced
new digital approaches to ensure the station was built efficiently, collaboratively, and with future passengers in mind.
John Glass, director of Infrastructure, said: “This project exemplifies how strategic digital innovation can transform complex infrastructure delivery and long-term public service. Belfast Grand Central Station is a symbol of Northern Ireland’s ambition, and how Translink’s investment in digital engineering is helping to ensure it delivers lasting benefits for passengers and communities.”
The judges highlighted the way Translink brought together contractors, government bodies, and community groups using digital tools to collaborate in real-time. This helped to avoid delays, improve safety, and save time and money throughout the construction process.
New technologies were also used to help the public and stakeholders visualise the station before it was built, with virtual reality models and easy-to-access project data helping everyone to understand what was coming—and have their say.
Now open to the public, Belfast Grand Central is also equipped with intelligent systems to support long-term maintenance and operations, ensuring a smooth experience for passengers and reducing disruption.
This award recognises the project as a flagship success of Translink’s Better.Connected strategy—bringing people together, boosting investment in Northern Ireland, and showing how public transport can lead the way in innovation.
