Translink’s flagship hub honoured at the Digital Construction Awards for revolutionising infrastructure delivery through cutting-edge technology and collaboration

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Translink’s Belfast Grand Central Station has been honoured at the prestigious Digital Construction Awards, recognised as a leading example of innovation in modern infrastructure.

Described by judges as “a stand-out entry” with “tangible outcomes and real impact,” the station was praised for raising the bar across the UK and Ireland in how transport infrastructure can be delivered and managed using the latest digital tools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland, Belfast Grand Central was a major engineering and logistical feat—connecting train, bus, and active travel services for hundreds of thousands of people. Behind the scenes, Translink embraced

Translink’s Belfast Grand Central Station has been honoured at the prestigious Digital Construction Awards, recognised as a leading example of innovation in modern infrastructure. Pictured is Translink BIM and AM team

new digital approaches to ensure the station was built efficiently, collaboratively, and with future passengers in mind.

John Glass, director of Infrastructure, said: “This project exemplifies how strategic digital innovation can transform complex infrastructure delivery and long-term public service. Belfast Grand Central Station is a symbol of Northern Ireland’s ambition, and how Translink’s investment in digital engineering is helping to ensure it delivers lasting benefits for passengers and communities.”

The judges highlighted the way Translink brought together contractors, government bodies, and community groups using digital tools to collaborate in real-time. This helped to avoid delays, improve safety, and save time and money throughout the construction process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New technologies were also used to help the public and stakeholders visualise the station before it was built, with virtual reality models and easy-to-access project data helping everyone to understand what was coming—and have their say.

Now open to the public, Belfast Grand Central is also equipped with intelligent systems to support long-term maintenance and operations, ensuring a smooth experience for passengers and reducing disruption.