Belfast Harbour cut its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 18% in 2023 and is expected to reach net-zero in its direct operations well ahead of its 2030 target, it was announced today

The figures were released as Belfast Harbour launched its first Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report, which tracks the organisation’s sustainability activities against globally recognised and best practice Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

Against the baseline year of 2015, Belfast Harbour has achieved a 57% reduction in GHG emissions and in 2023 alone, reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 18%. A further 40% reduction is projected for 2024.

Announcing the emissions reduction at Belfast Harbour are Nicolas Cowan, head of sustainability, Jenni Barkley, community engagement manager, Sir Malcolm McKibbin, chair of Belfast Harbour ESG Committee, Stephanie Buchanan, senior people business partner and Eoghan Rainey, compliance manager

This has been achieved through a range of initiatives, including the introduction of new electric vehicles across its fleet and the increased use of low carbon alternative fuels including hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) in its pilot boats and plant machinery. Scope 1 and 2 emissions are those based on what is generated and purchased by a company through its own operations.

The reduction in GHG emissions means Belfast Harbour will reach net-zero in its direct operations over the next 2-3 years, making it the first port operator in the UK and on the island of Ireland to do so.

Other successes noted in Belfast Harbour’s ESG Report include the move to 100% renewable electricity in its direct operations and for tenants since 2019; achieving zero waste to landfill from direct operations and consistently surpassing national Air Quality Standards.

Sustainability was also a key focus in Belfast Harbour’s development activity, with the Port and Estate housing the first UK bespoke offshore wind terminal; City Quays Gardens set to become the first One Planet Living development in Northern Ireland; and the completion of the first BREEAM ‘Excellent’ warehouse and the first BREEAM ‘Excellent’ film studios in the Region.

Milestones in people and partnerships included investing £3m back into local communities over the past ten years, including £310,000 in 2023; marking Belfast Harbour’s commitment to gender diversity by achieving the Bronze Diversity Charter Mark award; and a number of key ISO safety, energy, environmental management and business continuity certifications.

Joe O’Neill, chief executive of Belfast Harbour, said: “We are proud of the steps we have taken and the investments we have made to become a more sustainable business. Our record on greenhouse gas reduction is striking and while we had initially set a goal to be Net-Zero in our own operations by 2030, the statistics in our first ESG report show we are well ahead of that target.

"We are on track to be the first net-zero port operator in the UK and on the island in the coming 2-3 years which is a huge achievement. Our ambition doesn’t end there, as one of the leading responsible businesses in the region we are working to find effective ways to tackle more challenging Scope 3 emissions in our supply chain.”

Sir Malcolm McKibbin, chair of Belfast Harbour’s ESG committee, explained: “As a Trust Port, working with integrity and delivering meaningful impact is in Belfast Harbour’s DNA. It encourages us to consider our actions and to continually improve Belfast Harbour, for the people of the Region and for the planet. The achievements outlined in our first ESG report are bold steps towards our vision of enabling economic growth and doing so in a responsible way.”

Dr. Lisa McIlvenna, deputy managing director of Business in the Community NI, added: “The publication of Belfast Harbour’s first ESG Report is the latest step on a sustainability journey which has seen the organisation demonstrate a long-term commitment to operating responsibly, supporting its community and reducing its environmental impact.