Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) has announced that executive search consultancy, Narratology is the latest organisation to join its group of patrons.The Belfast headhunting firm works with companies across Northern Ireland and beyond to place key leaders in c-suite, functional director, senior management and board appointments. As a new NI Chamber patron, Narratology joins a select group of leading businesses who lend their support to the development of the region’s economy and business community.Welcoming them, Ann McGregor, chief executive, NI Chamber, said: “We are delighted to welcome Narratology as our newest patron. The company’s engagement at this level clearly demonstrates serious commitment to helping drive our economy forward and to supporting the business leaders who make it happen. We thank them for their support and look forward to working with Ruth and her team throughout the duration of the partnership.”Ruth McDonald, managing director, Narratology, added: “Narratology are proud to become a patron of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry. We are passionate about finding the best leadership talent for Northern Irish companies and have a shared purpose with NI Chamber in championing the local economy and business community. We very much appreciate the support and guidance provided by NI Chamber and look forward to in turn supporting them through this partnership.”Narratology joins a list of NI Chamber patrons including Agnew Leasing; Balcas; Caterpillar; Danske Bank; Eakin Healthcare; Encirc; fonaCAB, Moy Park; Pinsent Masons; Power NI; PwC; Queen’s University, Randox; Ulster Bank, Ulster Carpets and Ulster University Business School.