Belfast H&M to relocate from Victoria Square to be 'bigger and better'
H&M is set to relocate its Belfast store from its current premise on Victoria Square to a brand-new location.
Opening on Belfast’s premium retail destination, Castle Street, the new store will offer customers a new, fresh interior look and feel for the brand and self-service checkouts.
Offering womenswear, menswear, kidswear and accessories, the customer experience will be driven by fashion demand, with elevated trend-driven products and styles. The new store will open its doors in July 2024.
Highlighting that the store to be bigger and better, Klas Degeryd, Head of Expansion, H&M UK & Ireland, explained: “We are delighted to be enhancing our presence in Belfast.
"New omni-channel services will offer customers more convenience, while an elevated interior design will enable them to shop our latest fashion collections and styles in a more curated and inspirational way.”
With sustainability at the heart of its business model, H&M continues to lead the transition to circular, climate positive fashion and homeware, values which will be built into the foundation of the new store.
