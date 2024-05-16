Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Opening on Belfast’s Castle Street, the new ‘enhanced’ store will offer customers a new, fresh interior look and feel for the brand and self-service checkouts

H&M is set to relocate its Belfast store from its current premise on Victoria Square to a brand-new location.

Opening on Belfast’s premium retail destination, Castle Street, the new store will offer customers a new, fresh interior look and feel for the brand and self-service checkouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offering womenswear, menswear, kidswear and accessories, the customer experience will be driven by fashion demand, with elevated trend-driven products and styles. The new store will open its doors in July 2024.

H&M is set to relocate its Belfast store from its current premise on Victoria Square to a brand-new location on Castle Street, the new store will offer customers a new, fresh interior look and feel for the brand, self-service checkouts and click and collect H&M HUB lockers. Pictured is the womenswear department

Highlighting that the store to be bigger and better, Klas Degeryd, Head of Expansion, H&M UK & Ireland, explained: “We are delighted to be enhancing our presence in Belfast.

"New omni-channel services will offer customers more convenience, while an elevated interior design will enable them to shop our latest fashion collections and styles in a more curated and inspirational way.”