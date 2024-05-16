Belfast H&M to relocate from Victoria Square to be 'bigger and better'

By Claire Cartmill
Published 16th May 2024, 09:27 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 09:51 BST
Opening on Belfast’s Castle Street, the new ‘enhanced’ store will offer customers a new, fresh interior look and feel for the brand and self-service checkouts

H&M is set to relocate its Belfast store from its current premise on Victoria Square to a brand-new location.

Opening on Belfast’s premium retail destination, Castle Street, the new store will offer customers a new, fresh interior look and feel for the brand and self-service checkouts.

Offering womenswear, menswear, kidswear and accessories, the customer experience will be driven by fashion demand, with elevated trend-driven products and styles. The new store will open its doors in July 2024.

Highlighting that the store to be bigger and better, Klas Degeryd, Head of Expansion, H&M UK & Ireland, explained: “We are delighted to be enhancing our presence in Belfast.

"New omni-channel services will offer customers more convenience, while an elevated interior design will enable them to shop our latest fashion collections and styles in a more curated and inspirational way.”

With sustainability at the heart of its business model, H&M continues to lead the transition to circular, climate positive fashion and homeware, values which will be built into the foundation of the new store.

