Well known Belfast hospitality figures are set to feature in a new campaign by Powers Irish Whiskey.

Belfast publican and hotelier, Bill Wolsey, managing director of Beannchor and local musician and actor, Kyron Bourke feature in the third episode of the new Powering Conversations interview series.

Whiskey brand, Powers is continuing to shine a spotlight on the stories of interesting local characters, as part of its Old But Gold campaign.

Proudly championing Powers’ rich history, and its ability to stand the test of time, the Old But Gold campaign celebrates the life experience, confidence, and self-assuredness that comes with age.

With a strong track record of breathing new life into heritage buildings to create landmark hotels and hospitality venues such at The Merchant Hotel, The Dirty Onion and The National, Bill Wolsey speaks passionately about the importance of sympathetic restorations that retain the character, heritage and stories of our past, while creating experiences fit for the discerning tastes of consumers today.

Music, he explains, is central to the experience of each of the group’s venues, including Bert’s Jazz Bar, where Kyron Bourke curates an eclectic line-up of jazz entertainment that honours the heritage of the genre, whilst weaving in contemporary influences from music today.

“We have diverse music for all of our diverse businesses and that plays a hugely import part in attracting the customers we want. Get the music wrong and there’s no recovery from that. You have to really think long and hard: who is your customer? What sort of music would they like? Then try and push the boundary just a little bit ahead of them…

“Different music suits the needs of different markets. Kyron and I spend an inordinate amount of time discussing and choosing music… getting the music right. If people don’t comment on it, that’s quite good, but others do – some venues are asked for the playlist. It all adds to the customer’s experience.”

Dubliner Kyron Bourke moved to Belfast in the nineties for a regular gig in the infamous Larry’s Piano Bar (then Café Orleans). He intended to stay three months, but the city captured his heart, and he’s still here, several decades later.

“I used to tell people, ‘I’m just here for three months.’ I found myself saying that, and after about three years, I was like ‘no, I’m here’ ” explained Kyron. “I was more like a ringmaster in Larry’s, people were standing on tables, and I was screaming out songs. It was unique.”

“They were difficult times,” added Bill. “Not only was that particularly unique in Belfast at that time, Larry’s - I went there a few times - would have been unique in any city. To say it was lively would be an understatement…

“Look at the expansion in our industry and it continues to grow. When I was a kid, engineering and agriculture were huge; it’s predicted that in 10 years’ time we’ll be bigger than both those industries put together. The opportunity that our industry has to fulfil the ambitions of people – who don’t necessarily need to have education but are driven, articulate, and their background is no disadvantage to them – that’s the message we try to get out.”

Filmed in Beannchor’s traditional music bar, The Second Fiddle on Waring Street, the episode also features musical interludes from resident trad band, Hair O’ The Dog, plus a stirring rendition of The Pride of The Springfield Road by Bill Wolsey himself.

“It’s something deep within our Irishness; music, storytelling, having no regard at all for the facts” continued Bill. “I think that’s the difference between the Irish and the English; when English people tell a story, it tends to be factual, when Irish people tell a story, we don’t care about the facts – being a bore is the biggest crime.

“I think that’s something that each generation has picked up. Our nation has this deep well of brilliant musicians, singers and great young people that come to work in our industry, that are friendly, open to a bit of banter with the customers. Each generation that comes through is better than the one before.”

The group’s next project will see Beannchor venture south, with planning underway for the development of a new Bullitt hotel and a range of new hospitality venues in Dublin, on the city’s vibrant Capel Street.

Speaking about the new development Bill added: “It’s the biggest project we’ve ever taken on. We thought we were buying a Georgian building, but it turns out it’s the oldest site in Dublin. Where it is on Capel Street, we understand the historical significance to the city; so, while it’s been six years in the planning, if we get it right – it will be something very special.”