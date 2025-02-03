Belfast International Airport appoints Lagardère Travel Retail to operate newly expanded Duty Free store

Belfast International Airport, part of the VINCI Airports network, is delighted to appoint Lagardère Travel Retail to operate the new duty free retail and food and beverage store.

This new contract at Northern Ireland’s largest airport marks a significant milestone, reflecting the long-term global partnership between Lagardère Travel Retail and VINCI Airports, as well as Lagardère Travel Retail's commitment to enhancing the traveller experience.

Spanning over 1,600 square metres, the new concept store twice as large than the current provision and will create 40 new jobs. This new offering at Belfast International Airport will combine Duty Free, Food & Beverage and Travel Essentials all under one roof creating a fully immersive duty free experience. For the first time, passengers will have access to iconic global brands such as MINISO and Rituals, enriching the airport’s retail landscape with high-quality, exciting options.

The offering also celebrates Northern Ireland’s local heritage with the introduction of our latest Whiskey Apothecary concept, featuring beloved local brands such as McConnell’s, Bushmills, and Boatyard Distillery. This authenticity is further enhanced through a partnership with Tourism Northern Ireland, including initiatives like the Northern Ireland Spirits Trail, highlighting the region’s rich distilling heritage. Passengers will also be invited to explore an international tasting bar, sampling local and global products to discover and take home their favourite finds.

Interactive “Hotspots” will add an immersive dimension, showcasing curated selections of clean beauty, local fashion, and dining options to engage travellers and create memorable experiences.

A standout space is the walkthrough Transition Zone, designed in collaboration with Belfast International Airport, to encourage passengers to spend more time in the primary Duty Free shopping area. This innovative space will include a dedicated MINISO corner - the first of its kind in Northern Ireland – alongside Lagardère Travel Retail’s unique Discover Belfast and Tech2Go concepts, complemented by Fashion and Travel Essentials shop-in-shops.

This ambitious project, which is due to open in April 2025, is part of VINCI Airports’ five year £100m investment and redevelopment program to enhance the passenger experience at Belfast International Airport. It also reinforces the strong and longstanding collaboration between Lagardère Travel Retail and Belfast International Airport.

Commenting on the new, extended contract, Peter Newbould, Chief Executive Officer of Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland, said: "We are proud to partner with the Belfast International Airport team to bring a rich variety of global and local brands to travellers at Belfast for the first time.

"Our vision is to create an exceptional and dynamic experience that goes beyond the traditional airport journey, combining innovative concepts with a strong sense of place. This project underscores our commitment to delivering memorable and engaging moments for travellers, while also showcasing the rich culture of Northern Ireland.”

Daniel Owens, CEO Belfast International Airport commented: "We are thrilled to partner with Lagardère Travel Retail to deliver a truly unique and elevated passenger experience. This collaboration has been a testament to the power of teamwork and shared vision. We’re confident that this partnership will redefine the travel experience at Belfast International Airport.