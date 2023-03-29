Belfast International Airport: Support voiced for airport train station proposal on Knockmore line

A motion put forward by DUP Councillor Matthew Magill also seeks the location of a railway stop at Belfast International Airport and at Ballymartin in Templepatrick. “This enhancement of our rail provision is critical to realising the economic potential of immediate airport and Nutt’s Corner employment locations, the borough and indeed the wider region,” the motion says.

“It will facilitate reliable and affordable access to employment and education, support tourism growth and increase opportunities for social and leisure activities whilst also presenting tangible opportunities for carbon reduction.”

Cllr Magill noted reopening the Knockmore line would impact on Crumlin, Glenavy and Ballinderry as well as Antrim and Lisburn and would “provide a service that would be of great benefit to those who live in those areas as we seek to expand opportunities for our people”.

Travellers arriving at Belfast International Airport for their flights.

Ulster Unionist Alderman Mark Cosgrove reported direct engagement recently between a council group and representatives from Translink and Belfast International Airport with a proposal to form a working group to examine economic development of the airport site.

Alliance Cpuncillor Jay Burbank said the reopening would give residents a “sustainable transport option”. He highlighted the cost of maintaining the “mothballed” Knockmore line since 2003.

Ulster Unionist Alderman Paul Michael BEM spoke of the opportunities that could exist by providing a rail link to Ballymartin where a park and ride facility is already located at Ballyclare Road.

SDLP Alderman Thomas Burns suggested the reinstatement of the Knockmore line would be part of an All-Ireland Rail Strategy which he stated would “open up a whole new economic strategy”.

In July 2020, plans for a new railway station at Knockmore Road, Lisburn, on the Belfast to Dublin rail line were given the green light by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

Alderman Burns went on to say elected representatives were told at the time of the Knockmore line closure it would be a “very temporary measure” and he claimed “an enormous amount of money” has been spent on its maintenance.

