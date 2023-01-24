Belfast International Airport, member of the VINCI Airports network, is holding its largest recruitment fair to date to resource and support growth.

There are currently more than 300 new jobs available across the site with a range of full time, part time and seasonal roles. Positions on offer include ground handling, security, retail, cleaning, and catering.

The Recruitment Fair will take place this Saturday, January 28 at Belfast’s Radisson Blu Hotel from 11am to 3pm. Teams from the Airport and associated partner companies including Swissport, Wilson James, MountCharles Group and Boots will be on hand to guide attendees through the application process as well discuss competitive salaries and related company benefits.

The newly created roles reflect confidence post pandemic with the airport on course to exceed 2019 passenger levels.

The welcomed addition of Eastern Airways and a new Ryanair base alongside an eighth easyJet aircraft on site will offer passengers more travel options to 70 destinations across the UK and Europe.

Jaclyn Coulter, human resources manager at Belfast International Airport, said: “As the travel industry continues its recovery and we welcome a number of new airlines and new routes, it’s important that we can resource accordingly to support this large growth.

“There are a wide variety of roles available with attractive salaries and benefits. The Airport offers an exciting work environment and there are plenty of options to carve out a long-term career path within the travel and aviation sector.

“I would encourage anyone who has an interest in the sector to come along and find out more about what we can offer.”

