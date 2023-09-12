Belfast investment summit can lead to prosperous future says Chris Heaton-Harris

Speakers at the event will include Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, Mr Heaton-Harris, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove (pictured) and US Economic Envoy to Northern Ireland Joseph Kennedy III

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he believes the event will lead to a more prosperous future for the region.

The two-day event in Belfast is being hosted by the Department for Business and Trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investors from the US, Middle East, Europe and Asia Pacific regions are expected to attend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the event on Monday, Mr Heaton-Harris said: "Leading investors and international businesses will arrive in Belfast for the Northern Ireland investment summit as we bring together one of the largest groups of investors Northern Ireland has ever seen.

"This in itself is testimony to the huge progress made over the last 25 years and I am proud I am able to promote the unique economic strengths and opportunities in Northern Ireland on a global stage.

"I have no doubt that the partnerships formed in Belfast this week will lead Northern Ireland to a more prosperous future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investment summit is expected to highlight Northern Ireland's record of innovation and technical strength in a number of areas including advanced manufacturing, software and technology, financial and professional services, and emerging health and life sciences.

It is also expected to highlight the region's unique dual market access to the UK and EU markets, following the signing of the Windsor Framework earlier this year.

Speakers at the event will include Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, Mr Heaton-Harris, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove and US Economic Envoy to Northern Ireland Joseph Kennedy III.

US multinational financial group Citi is the event's principal partner, with CEO David Livingstone to give a keynote speech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summit was announced during events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.