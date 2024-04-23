Belfast is officially a shower city: Over 62% prefer showers to baths

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a recent survey conducted by leading bathroom supplier, Sanctuary Bathrooms, 64% of Belfast residents said they preferred to take a shower over having a bath. In comparison, only 27% of people said they preferred baths to showers, a gap of 35%.

Over two in five respondents (46%) revealed their preferred shower or bath routine helps them to relax and destress, revealing that self care is crucial to those in Belfast. Three in 10 (30%) said that the reasons of making them feel more clean, and separately convenience and time-saving, were other big factors.

Though Belfast is now a shower city, the survey also revealed that people in Belfast have changed their bathing habits, with over two fifths (41%) admitting they used to prefer taking a bath but now opt for showers. An equal amount (also 41%) also stated that they’ve always preferred showering.

The UK as a whole was revealed as a shower nation, with 3 in 5 Brits (59%) settling the often debated and controversial argument of baths vs. showers once and for all, and opting for showers; only 28% said they preferred baths. The survey also found that showering was the most popular with all demographics across the UK, however, the highest number came in late Millennials (aged 25-34) with over two-thirds (69%) preferring showers, while Brits aged 18-24 were the highest demographic of bath lovers (37%).

James Roberts, Director of Sanctuary Bathrooms commented: "Showering is hugely more popular in Belfast, bringing the debate over which is better in the popularity stakes to an end - at least for now.

"As the only Northern Irish representative, it was interesting to see if it would be different to other areas of the UK, but Belfast residents followed a similar pattern with their preference for showers.

"Baths were still popular for a proportion of the city, showing that these are not being consigned just yet to the scrapheap. However, the reasons align with what is great about showering: cleanliness, relaxation, and time-saving.

"Showers do not have to be mundane either - they can help enhance moods and wellbeing. Add a shower head with many functions, chromotherapy lighting, and stylish panelling or tiling to create a luxury space. Adding other features around the bathroom, such as LED mirrors and Bluetooth speakers, as well as all those decorative touches, can really add to the ambience."