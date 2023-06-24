Belfast IT firm, Liberty opens new hub and announces the creation of 100 jobs
As part of its growth plan, the industry leader in digital innovation has also announced the creation of 100 new jobs.
The multi-award-winning company, which develops technologies exclusively for its parent company, Fortune Top 100 Liberty Mutual Insurance, already employs over 650 people across the island of Ireland, with offices in Belfast and Dublin.
This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.
Minister for Enterprise Trade & Enterprise Simon Coveney, said: “I am really pleased with the announcement that Liberty IT has chosen to develop its new hub in Galway, creating 100 new jobs. The West has become hugely important in the tech sector, and with this announcement they are continuing to demonstrate their commitment to Ireland.
"The hub will allow for innovative and exciting new work to be undertaken, while availing of the wealth of talent available in Galway and surrounding areas. This talent is no doubt a driving force behind Liberty IT's decision to choose Galway for this investment. I would like to congratulate the team and wish them continued success in Ireland and this new project.”
Tony Marron, managing director of Liberty IT, explained: “Galway is one of Ireland’s most vibrant tech communities and we are delighted to open Liberty IT’s new hub here, giving us a physical presence in the West of Ireland as we continue to implement our ambitious growth plans. When looking into potential locations, PorterShed was the obvious choice for us as its outstanding contribution to supporting the growth and development of innovative businesses is very much aligned with the ethos of Liberty IT.
“Over the last number of years, we’ve grown significantly and have developed our capabilities, particularly in the areas of data science, AI and machine learning. It’s a difficult time for many across our sector, with many downsizing across Ireland in recent months. Liberty IT are dedicated to supporting the incredible tech talent across the country and I am pleased to announce that we will be recruiting 100 new jobs over the next two years.”
Emma Mullan, Liberty IT’s senior director of talent, continued: “Over many years we have been consistently recognised as a great place to work. We are really proud of the diverse, equitable, innovative and creative culture we have created, where our employees can thrive and develop their skills and careers. I am really excited to watch our Galway hub develop over the next few years and I have no doubt that our business will be all the richer for it! We have appointed Darren Muldoon, a current employee of Liberty IT, as Site Lead for the Galway hub, and he will be central to building the vibrant and engaging culture for our growing workforce and connecting us to the local Tech Community.”