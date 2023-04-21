News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
3 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
4 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
7 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
7 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

Belfast IT firm Neueda acquires England's Conygre in 'multi-million dollar' deal

Neueda expands its global offering with acquisition of cloud engineering training experts Conygre to ‘future-proof’ client teams

By Claire Cartmill
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 16:07 BST

Belfast IT firm Neueda Training has acquired Bristol-based cloud-engineering consultancy Conygre.

The global technology training and consulting firm behind the upskilling solutions for Morgan Stanley, Citi, Royal Bank of Canada, Dell and Ericsson acquired the UK-based cloud-engineering consultancy for BBC, Rolls Royce, Jaguar Land Rover, Visa, Lloyds Banking Group and the NHS among others, for an undisclosed sum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The multi-million dollar acquisition is part of Neueda’s ambitious growth strategy, scaling its capacity to deliver cloud-engineering training and application modernisation support.

Most Popular

The combined forces of both companies will further enhance their client portfolios in many of the world’s largest financial services, telecoms, automotive and technology firms and help businesses attract and retain top talent.

With the creation of a ‘two systems’ approach, Conygre has the capacity to greatly enhance the client experience via an infrastructure provisioning platform that enables them to deliver training on any technology, regardless of the computing capabilities of the client.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neueda will also benefit from Conygre’s Automated Assessment Engine to the portfolio, boosting their ability to verify the effectiveness of their training programmes and provide certification to participants.

Neueda director and founder, David Bole explained: “Our 10-year partnership with Conygre delivering training programmes across the Americas, Asia and Europe has given us the opportunity to see them in real action. The team continues to impress us with their cloud-engineering expertise and the acquisition is part of our deliberate strategy to offer the best technology training solutions to the market. Together we will help our clients continue to future-proof their teams, strengthening employees' knowledge and commitment to their companies.”

Conygre CEO, Nick Todd added: “The technology industry is constantly evolving at a rapid pace, so cutting edge training is key to staying relevant. Our bespoke training programmes perfectly align with Neueda’s high working standards, making the partnership extremely strategic and robust. A time-tested partnership with Neueda’s visionary pathway proves this a smart alignment in extending our joint technology skills training for customers globally.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Unique coffee roaster in Londonderry set for faster growth after recent takeover
Belfast's Neueda expands its global offering with acquisition of cloud engineering training experts Conygre to ‘future-proof’ client teams. Pictured are Nick Todd, Conygre CEO, David Bole, Neueda director and founder, Kevin Corrigan, Neueda COOBelfast's Neueda expands its global offering with acquisition of cloud engineering training experts Conygre to ‘future-proof’ client teams. Pictured are Nick Todd, Conygre CEO, David Bole, Neueda director and founder, Kevin Corrigan, Neueda COO
Belfast's Neueda expands its global offering with acquisition of cloud engineering training experts Conygre to ‘future-proof’ client teams. Pictured are Nick Todd, Conygre CEO, David Bole, Neueda director and founder, Kevin Corrigan, Neueda COO
Related topics:EnglandBelfastBristol