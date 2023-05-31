Belfast-headquartered IT asset disposal company Vyta is set to almost double its workforce as part of a £5.6million investment to support its rapid growth.

Ireland’s leading IT recycling company announced that it will create 100 new jobs over the next two-and-a-half years. The company, which plays an essential role in helping businesses to reduce the carbon footprint of their IT equipment, will grow its staff base from 120 to 220 by the end of 2025.

The company collects, refurbishes, recycles and resells retired IT equipment while ensuring complete data destruction for data-bearing items. In doing so, it protects organisations against data leaks while also contributing to the circular economy and therefore reducing businesses’ environmental impact. As businesses strive to meet stringent sustainability targets, while complying with data regulations, Vyta has seen increased demand for its services.

The new roles will span a range of departments including finance, marketing, customer experience, service delivery, business development, operations, logistics, compliance, engineering, retail and business support. The positions will be located across all three of Vyta’s sites in Dublin, Belfast and Essex.

The £5.6m investment will also enable Vyta to add to its fleet of collection and shredding vehicles as demand grows. The company carries out ultra-secure collection of retired IT equipment across Ireland, the UK and the EU. with equipment and vehicles fully tracked throughout their journey. The company’s mobile shredding service, DiskShred, meanwhile, can shred items into pieces as small as 6mm to ensure data and old storage media is completely destroyed onsite.

In addition to an increase in headcount within Vyta’s service delivery team, the investment also covers a new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system which is enabling the business development and account management teams to support a growing client base across the UK and Europe.

In addition to strong organic growth, Vyta is building on its market position by seeking to acquire like-minded IT asset disposition (ITAD) companies across Europe. The company recently acquired the Essex-based ITAD, FGD, following an £11m investment from MML Growth Capital Partners Ireland.

Vyta is the most-accredited ITAD provider in Ireland and UK, and it holds the fourth-highest ranking in the world from global IT asset disposal standards body, ADISA. It is the only Irish company to achieve the ADISA and R2 certifications for responsible and secure IT recycling.

Philip McMichael, founder and CEO, Vyta Group, said: “Undoubtedly, 2022 was an exciting year for Vyta, having enjoyed significant growth and with the completion of the FGD acquisition. In 2023, we want to build on that and drive further expansion across not only Ireland and the UK, but further afield in Europe.

“In order to achieve these growth plans, we need to invest in the business and hire more people. Our team will enable us stand out in what is a highly competitive market, allowing us to adhere to most stringent industry standards, and help us maintain our commitment to delivering the best customer service in the industry.

