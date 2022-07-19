Belfast jobs boost as BT announces plans to bring up to 100 new roles to city

The tech and telecoms company will bolster its in-house Digital workforce, which will see around 100 new specialised jobs brought to the city.

The majority will be brought on board by April 2024.

BT already supports more than 7,200 jobs locally and is due to complete the refurbishment of its flagship Riverside Tower office in Belfast later this year. The multimillion pound refurbished office will become a hub for up to 2,000 colleagues and is one of the company’s key locations in the UK.

Newly refurbished BT Riverside Tower Belfast

The new employees will be appointed to highly-skilled future-proofed roles including product management, software engineering, cloud, design, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and agile delivery.

The announcement forms part of BT’s drive to expand its Digital arm, which is responsible for leading its digital transformation and creating innovative new products and services.

Harmeen Mehta, chief digital and innovation officer at BT, said: “Digital was founded to accelerate BT’s transformation, innovation and return to growth. To succeed, we need to bring in and upskill the top digital talent, and our efforts will boost the tech communities along the way.”

The new Belfast roles form part of a 1,000-strong recruitment drive across the UK focussed on BT’s key regional hubs in Belfast, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Ipswich and London. As part of the process BT is focussing on entry talent including apprentices, graduates, women returners and others starting careers in digital.

The company is working with organisations like Code First Girls and 10,000 Black Interns and knows its success lies in working with a diverse range of talent.

Harmeen Mehta added: “Diversity is a key focus in our recruitment efforts as we need a broad set of temperaments, mindsets and abilities to drive through the cultural transformation that comes hand-in-hand with this talent drive.”