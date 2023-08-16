Belfast law firm, Allen & Overy has been awarded gold level in the prestigious CORE: The Standard for Responsible Business accreditation in recognition of its commitment to doing business in a way that is better for employees, the planet and the communities.

CORE is a framework developed by Business in the Community that maps and assesses the corporate responsibility of an organisation.

Accredited companies go through an external verification process that recognises best practice in a number of areas including: Health & Wellbeing; Biodiversity: Diversity & Inclusion; Community Engagement; and Responsible Leadership.

Currently 27 organisations in Northern Ireland hold CORE accreditation.

Ciaran McCallion, head of Human Resources, said: “Responsible business is at the heart of everything we do at A&O and is critical to our success. As a global law firm we are committed to our clients, our people, and wider society. We strive to ensure that all commercial decisions positively impact society in our local jurisdiction, leaving a legacy for future generations.

“We work hard to attract talented, diverse people, and to create an inclusive environment where different ideas, experiences and backgrounds are respected and valued – a culture where everyone feels that they belong, and can excel.

“We recognise the importance of applying our legal and business expertise to make a positive impact locally. In 2022, colleagues recorded 4,900 hours of pro bono and volunteering work and since 2018 our Belfast Grants Committee has distributed almost £250,000 from the A&O Foundation to 30 charities working to increase access to justice, or improve education or employment opportunities in Northern Ireland.”

Kieran Harding, managing director, Business in the Community NI, recognises A&O Belfast as leaders in responsible business practice.

Kieran Harding, managing director, Business in the Community NI, added: “CORE is Northern Ireland’s only standard for responsible business. It plays a key role in supporting businesses to continually improve their responsible business practices, with participating organisations citing it as a key driver for their responsible business activities.

“We are heartened at the wide range of brilliant practices that CORE accredited organisations have implemented. Without doubt, employees, communities and the Northern Ireland economy have consequently benefited.