A law firm in Belfast has raised an incredible £1,340 after taking part in a charity will-writing scheme, making them the top fundraising firm in Northern Ireland.

The Will Aid campaign involves participating solicitors volunteering their time and expertise to write a basic Will, waiving their usual fees, and instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, the donations help Will Aid’s nine partner charities to continue their life-changing work both at home and abroad.

McConnell Kelly & Co, which has taken part in the Will Aid charity campaign for 22 years, has raised an impressive £17,578 in that time.

Paul McNickle, director of the firm, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have reached this significant milestone since joining the Will Aid campaign. It is a superb initiative, and we are happy to lend our legal skills to a campaign that helps people around the UK to make a Will, whilst helping nine incredible charities.”

Will Aid has raised more than £24 million in donations, and many millions more in pledged legacies, for the nine partner charities since it launched in 1988.

Jonathan Chase, chair of Will Aid, explained: “Year after year, we are blown away by the generosity of solicitors who choose to volunteer their time and expertise to raise money for Will Aid.

“Our nine partner charities rely on donations and the money raised during this campaign will provide vital support to help continue life-changing work both here in the UK and around the world.”

Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director, added: “Thanks to the commitment of local solicitors that take part in Will Aid campaign, many people both in the UK and abroad will receive life-changing support, and local people who used the scheme have gained peace of mind thanks to having a will created by professionals.

“I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks to McConnell Kelly & Co for their incredible efforts.”

Will Aid takes place every November and participating solicitors give their time and expertise to make a Will for clients, who are then invited to make a donation to Will Aid.

Donations support nine of the UK’s best-loved charities - ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (N. Ireland).

The suggested voluntary donation for a basic Will Aid will is £100 for a single Will and £180 for a pair of mirror Wills.

Will Aid always needs more solicitors to take part, for more information about how to sign up.

