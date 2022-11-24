The appointments include the promotion of Anna McClimonds to director, Rachael Gamble to associate director, and Shannon Clarke to senior solicitor within the dispute resolution team, Brendan Martyn to director within the planning & environment department and Gerald Bradley to

senior solicitor within the commercial real estate team.

The recent promotions reflect the firm’s dedication to the continued growth and development of its personnel.

Kerri Bradley, HR director at Cleaver Fulton Rankin, said: “We are delighted for Anna, Rachael, Shannon, Brendan, and Gerald on their very well deserved promotions.

"Nurturing talent and committing to the ongoing development of our team is central to our People Strategy. We are pleased to recognise the exceptional hard work and continued dedication of these employees and wish them the best of luck in their new roles.”

Jonathan Forrester, managing director at Cleaver Fulton Rankin, added: “At Cleaver Fulton Rankin we are committed to the ongoing growth and development of our team and we are delighted to announce this recent series of promotions. I would like to congratulate all our recently promoted lawyers on their excellent achievements and we look forward to seeing their legal careers continue to go from strength to strength.”

Cleaver Fulton Rankin is a commercial law firm providing a full legal service to commercial and individual private clients.

They recently launched a Legal Technology Group, consisting of legal project managers, solicitors and legal professionals who provide managed document review and expert eDiscovery services to nearshore law firms.

