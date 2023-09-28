Belfast law firm secures fresh talent with four new trainees
This is the second year running that the multi-specialism firm has brought four trainees on board, bringing the total number of trainees recruited since 2020 to 12.Gerard Scullion joins the firm’s employment law team from Trinity College, Dublin; Josh Graham will join the litigation team from Queens University Belfast; Louisa Law from University of Liverpool will specialise in corporate law and the firm’s real estate team welcomes Emma Ewing from Queens University Belfast.
Christopher McCandless, chief operating officer with Millar McCall Wylie, said: “Fresh talent is really the lifeblood of the legal sector. Supporting the careers of young graduates makes absolute sense and we have made a commitment to introduce an intake of trainee solicitors to the firm every year, even when others paused recruitment during the pandemic.
“Every year, we see how young, ambitious people bring a fresh dynamic to our team. Investing in the development and wellbeing of people at every level of our firm is central to our success.“We welcome Gerard, Josh, Louisa and Emma to Millar McCall Wylie and will support them every step of the way on their professional paths.”