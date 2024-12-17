Belfast-born Ciaran Doherty experienced the inefficiencies in the freight and logistics sector at sustainable packaging giant Huhtamaki, which led him to create Loadar

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland freight procurement and management platform Loadar has raised a $4million seed funding round, led by Frontline Ventures, to expand operations to the US and to grow the team headcount.

The Belfast-founded company aims to address inefficiencies in the freight and logistics sector, helping large enterprises cut costs, improve supply chain resilience, and streamline operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded by Ciaran Doherty, a logistics and operations expert with experience at Northern Ireland’s Translink and vice president of Foodservice UK for packaging giant Huhtamaki, Loadar is designed to solve long-standing challenges faced by super-large enterprises when managing freight procurement.

Belfast founded firm Loadar is set to get $4m seed round, led by Frontline Ventures, to expand operations to the US, where supply chain disruption is expected ahead of Trump's trade sanctions and tariffs. Pictured is CEO and founder Ciaran Doherty with head of commercial Catriona Haskins

He explained: “For the super-large enterprises moving product all over the globe, transport procurement and management is a major expense both financially and in terms of time. Teams are often individually managing hundreds of carrier relationships, it truly has become an impossible task to do well.

"Third-party logistic (3PL) companies are inefficient and fail at promoting crucial strategic partnerships between shippers and their carriers. It’s a challenge in need of a solution, and today’s funding announcement is the next major step for us to be able to provide that solution.

“The money raised will go towards fueling Loadar’s expansion to the US, where the market size represents a huge opportunity for growth and uptake of the Loadar solution. It’ll also fund growing the team which is planned to more than double in size over the next 12 months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the help of follow-on participation from existing investor Techstart Ventures, Loadar aims to solve these problems, specifically for the super-large enterprise category. It offers advanced procurement and streamlined management, as well as the ability to automate the process and provide real-time insight into the whereabouts of freight at any given time. Further, it is simply integrated into most major enterprise systems. Loadar is already live and operating for clientele, including bluechip sustainable packaging providers.

Will Prendergast, partner at Frontline Ventures, explained: “Managing transport costs and reducing carbon footprint are two of the top priorities for large manufacturers. Loadar is unique in that it tackles both of these topics together, achieving significant cost savings for clients by reducing empty leg journeys for transport companies. It's a win, win-win scenario for manufacturers, transport carriers and the climate.”