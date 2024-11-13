Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Opening its gates to the public on this Saturday at 12noon, Belfast Christmas Market has announced Dublin Express as the official travel partner for the market's milestone 20th year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new partnership will add another layer of convenience for visitors travelling from Dublin to enjoy the unforgettable experience at Belfast’s most popular festive event.

Dublin Express is gearing up to provide up to 70,000 seats between the two cities while the Christmas markets are open, to get people to and from the markets with up to 17 daily services. In all nearly 113,000 people travelled over the border to the Belfast markets from the Republic of Ireland last year out of 1.026m (11%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expected to attract over 1 million visitors, the Belfast Christmas Market will host over 100 traditional chalets in its annually-built festive village. Traders representing up to 30 nationalities from across the globe will showcase a world of flavours, including exotic meat burgers and mini Dutch pancakes, along with one-of-a-kind gifts, including Ecuadorian jewellery and beautifully scented handmade candles.

Allan Hartwell (Market Place), Padraig McGrane (Dublin Express) and Rory Fitzgerald (Dublin Express)

Rory Fitzgerald from Dublin Express said: "We're keen to support the continued success of the Belfast Christmas Market as it celebrates its 20th year and we hope to bring around 70,000 people up from Dublin.

"Dublin Express is proud and delighted to become the official travel partner of the Belfast Christmas Market. The partnership makes a lot of sense as we've quickly become the favourite way for many to travel between Dublin and Belfast.

"We've worked hard to make each and every journey the most comfortable and stress-free way to the heart of Belfast City. With our fleet of luxury coaches and frequent direct services, it's the ideal way to get to the markets. Belfast is a wonderful city to visit at any time of the year so if you're looking to get into the festive spirit and have some fun, we couldn't recommend it highly enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan Hartwell, managing director of Market Place, operators of the market, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership:

"We're delighted to welcome Dublin Express as our official travel partner this year”, he said. “Many of our visitors come from Dublin and border towns such as Newry and Dundalk, so for them to have the opportunity to travel safely and comfortably to the Christmas Market is wonderful. This partnership not only simplifies travel for market-goers but allows them to relax and enjoy their journey.”

Dublin Express will offer frequent services between Dublin City, Dublin Airport, and Belfast, with their Belfast stop conveniently located at Queen Street Upper – just a short walk to the Christmas Market. Additionally, travellers can enjoy affordable fares, spacious seating, and free Wi-Fi onboard, ensuring a pleasant journey that embodies the festive spirit.

Belfast Christmas Market will open in the gardens of Belfast City Hall at 12noon on Saturday, November 16 and runs until 6pm on Friday, December 22.