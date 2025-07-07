Belfast Media Festival has announced its plans for this year’s festival which will take place from 11th-13th November in The MAC Belfast. Pictured, from left, at the annual BMF Summer Social are Jennifer Johnston, chair of Belfast Media Festival and Connor Richmond, committee member, Belfast Media Festival

Belfast Media Festival (BMF) has announced its plans for this year’s festival, unveiling its new theme, ‘Future in Frame’ and the addition of an extra day.

The festival, now entering its 16th year, will take place in The MAC Belfast from November 11-13.

Over 50 media professionals, industry colleagues and talented creators attended the annual BMF Summer Social where the committee revealed the new plans for 2025.

The Summer Social provides the opportunity to bring together like-minded colleagues to discuss new ideas and network whilst generating creative input, ideas and themes for the main festival.

Jennifer Johnston, chair of Belfast Media Festival, said: “Our 2025 festival is set to be our biggest yet, spanning three days and we look forward to confirming our speaker and event line-up in the coming months.

"We are delighted to reveal our 2025 theme, ‘Future in Frame’ which highlights our focus on looking ahead and considers how we can frame the future and move forward as an industry.

"We are proud to be a cross-genre festival that caters for those working in television, animation, film, games, immersive experiences and podcasts. The Summer Social is a key way for us to bring together the voices of the industry to collaborate, connect and help influence and shape our 2025 programme.”

Jennifer added: “Last year’s festival, which was proudly supported by Northern Ireland Screen and BBC Northern Ireland as well as a range of other sponsors and funders, saw over 1,500 people attend and featured contributors and panellists including Belfast-born screenwriter, Ronan Bennett, famed for his work on Top Boy, Mobland and The Day of the Jackal and BBC Director General, Tim Davie, amongst many others.

"We are seeking to partner with like-minded organisations and businesses to help bring our festival to life, so please do reach out directly if you are interested in discussing potential sponsorship. Please stay tuned to our socials for the latest updates on the event, or search Belfastmediafestival.co.uk.”