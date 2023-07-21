A Belfast mother has hit out at her 'scary' food bill which has doubled to cope with her three-year-old child's 'multiple food allergies'.

Christin Martin, who’s daughter Lucy has a dairy and soy allergy, is having to pay ‘well over double’ for basics such as bread and milk and says ‘it is a complete roulette as to what is going to be available in the shops’.

​The criticism comes after new research published by the Consumer Council has revealed that people with food allergies and intolerances are impacted by high costs and lack of availability when buying free-from food and drinks.

Christin Martin from Belfast and her three-year-old daughter Lucy has multiple food allergies (Image: RinkaDink Studio)

The Council surveyed 1,000 consumers across Northern Ireland and held in-depth interviews with those working in the health sector, consumers with a hypersensitivity and those who buy free-from products for lifestyle and health reasons, or due to environmental concerns.

Key findings:

Almost a third (30%) of consumers who purchase free-from food and drinks, do so because they or a family member has a food hypersensitivity.

Almost half (47%) of this group had experience of going without free-from food or drink products in the preceding 12 months.

Philippa McKeown-Brown, head of food policy and emerging markets at the Consumer Council

Four in 10 (42%) of these consumers had to go without because an item was too expensive, in comparison to almost a third (32%) of those buying free-from products for other reasons.

Two-thirds (62%) of consumers with food hypersensitivity had to go without free-from products because they were unavailable in store.

Christin explained: “The price of our food bill is scary. We are paying well over double for what other people are paying for just your basics such as bread and milk and there is a such limited variety in the shops, even in the free-from section.

“Lucy has to drink oat milk which has gone up to £2.20 a litre; our bread is £2.50 - £3 for a small loaf and add into the mix a fussy typical toddler, and it is very difficult. There is also the issue with availability; it is a complete roulette as to what is going to be available in the shops so I have to do multiple shops in multiple places each week. As a parent, the situation is overwhelming and all-consuming.”

In response to the report, Philippa McKeown-Brown, head of food policy and emerging markets at the Consumer Council, said: “Consumers’ concerns about rising food prices and lack of availability are a recurring theme in the research we’ve undertaken in the last 18 months. We know from our latest NI Household Expenditure Tracker this is particularly the case for low-income households who spend a greater proportion of their basic spend on food (20%) than higher earners (14%). For these consumers, spend on food is only fractionally lower than the combined costs of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (20.2% versus 20.8%).

“In response to cost of living pressures, consumers are changing how they shop and what they buy. However, if your health, or the health of a loved one depends on buying only certain products, you are less able to shop around for a cheaper alternative. We are sharing these findings and recommendations to raise awareness on an issue which affects almost a third of NI consumers.”

Katie Hunter, public health dietitian from the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, and member of the British Dietetic Association, who took part in the research commented there can be serious ramifications on a person’s dietary health if they are prevented from purchasing free-from foods.