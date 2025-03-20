Belfast has been revealed to have the UK’s largest pub music scene outside of London, with more than 350 venues hosting live music in the Northern Irish capital.

New research from music licensing and copyright company PRS For Music and the British Beer And Pub Association (BBPA) found the 2021 Unesco City Of Music beat out the likes of Sheffield, Manchester and Liverpool when it came to possessing pubs which regularly host live music events.

The rest of the top five, which was taken from PRS registered venues between 2020 and 2024, was made up of Birmingham, Nottingham, Bristol and Brighton – with the four cities producing acts such as Lambrini Girls, Idles, Sleaford Mods, and Peace in recent years.

In London, the city’s south east – which is home to Brixton’s Windmill scene that has produced acts such as The Last Dinner Party, Black Midi and Black Country, New Road in recent times – topped the list, having more pubs hosting gigs than the entire cities of Newcastle, Glasgow and Leicester.

The London area with the second largest number of pubs hosting live music was found to be west London.

Research also found that 78% of people are more likely to visit a pub if it hosts live music, while 73% said live music would make them stay in a venue for longer.

Andrea Czapary Martin, chief executive of PRS For Music, said: “Live music holds a special place in the UK’s cultural landscape and the pub gig, unique to the UK, is a crucial part of that ecosystem.

“Pubs have long been a vital space for launching and nurturing new talent while bringing people together through the power of performance.

“Just think of the countless songwriting and performing careers that have started in local pubs – from Sam Fender and Idles, to Maisie Peters and Sam Tompkins, the list goes on.

“Join us in celebrating this inaugural initiative highlighting the significant cultural and economic contributions of live music in pubs, preserving British culture for future generations.”

Simon Rix, bassist of the Kaiser Chiefs – who began their career in pubs, said they were where the band “learned our craft”.

He explained: “Watching bands like Oasis and Coldplay – that went on to become big names – performing just metres from us made everything seem more achievable and like we were already a part of something.

“It made us feel that maybe we could do this too. So later on, playing those same venues which were sometimes full, sometimes empty, it always felt like we were on track.

“Pubs are a vital part of any music scene, whether it’s sitting in them plotting the next step, or being on stage performing, or watching gigs trying to find your next favourite band. Without them we lose our footing – they are our roots no matter where we end up.”

The BBPA and PRS will launch Pubs Go Live on March 20, a 10-day event which will see a range of gigs take place in pubs across the country, including a performance from Lottery Winners at the Founder’s Hall pub in Manchester on March 24.

Thom Rylance, frontman of Lottery Winners, added: “Pubs are where live music really lives. Before the arenas, before the festivals, it starts in the back rooms of boozers, where the crowd is right in front of you and every song has to earn its place.

“The pub scene is the beating heart of live music. It’s where bands are built, where songs are tested, and where connections are made that last a lifetime. Without it, the whole ecosystem of music falls apart.

“Live music in pubs is a lifeline. It keeps communities together, gives new artists a start, and reminds everyone why music is meant to be felt, not just heard. Pubs give bands a stage before anyone else will, and they give audiences a chance to be part of something real.”

The top 10 cities outside London for pubs staging live music

1. Belfast

2. Birmingham

3. Nottingham

4. Bristol

5. Brighton

6. Sheffield

7. Edinburgh

8. Exeter

9. Manchester