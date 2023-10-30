Belfast One Business Improvement District (BID) appoints new CEO from Portstewart
Portstewart businessman Alan Crowe has been appointed chief executive of Belfast One BID.
Alan is a commercially focused and professionally qualified CEO with a strong focus on business strategy, sales and marketing, finance and operational management.
With over 35 years experience, his previous roles include CEO of Royal Ulster Agricultural Society and Northern Ireland Co-Ownership Housing and Own-Co Ltd, (NI Public Agency) under Department of Social Development NI.
Alan will play a key role to re-energise and drive the enhancement, promotion and support for Belfast City Centre businesses and stakeholders, alongside key strategic partners, for the continued and future benefit of all those involved.