All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Belfast One Business Improvement District (BID) appoints new CEO from Portstewart

With over 35 years experience, Alan Crowe’s previous roles include CEO of Royal Ulster Agricultural Society and Northern Ireland Co-Ownership Housing and Own-Co Ltd, (NI Public Agency)
By Claire Cartmill
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:47 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 09:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Portstewart businessman Alan Crowe has been appointed chief executive of Belfast One BID.

Alan is a commercially focused and professionally qualified CEO with a strong focus on business strategy, sales and marketing, finance and operational management.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With over 35 years experience, his previous roles include CEO of Royal Ulster Agricultural Society and Northern Ireland Co-Ownership Housing and Own-Co Ltd, (NI Public Agency) under Department of Social Development NI.

Most Popular

Alan will play a key role to re-energise and drive the enhancement, promotion and support for Belfast City Centre businesses and stakeholders, alongside key strategic partners, for the continued and future benefit of all those involved.

Related topics:BID