An optician from Belfast has launched Northern Ireland’s first independent optical cooperative for opticians throughout NI, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.

John O’Neill’s alliance for independent opticians has been named Cooptical Group and is already working with 25 opticians and serving over 100,000 customers in its first few months pre launch.

Cooptical Group works like a cooperative, bringing independent opticians together so they can provide best-in-class care and value to their customers. It acts as a united voice for the industry, making it more transparent and highlighting the value of quality to customers.

John explained: “I decided to create Cooptical Group to unite the independent optical sector, giving them the opportunity to continue to provide the best optical care to their patients in an increasingly competitive market.

“We’re here to unite independent opticians, helping them to provide their customers with greater choice and the best value.”

John founded Cooptical Opticians in 2015 with his first practice in Castlewellan after working with companies in the multiple and independent sectors for over a decade. This independent practice has developed into a busy store offering all the latest cutting-edge technology and industry leading treatments available.

In 2021 he took over another long-established practice, near Belfast, with 70 years of history and modernised it while still retaining character and well-established roots in the community.

In 2022, wishing to continue this momentum, John reached out to 25 practices owned by colleagues he had met throughout his two decades in the industry. They were keen to work together to improve their offering to their own customers.