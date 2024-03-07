Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bone Yard, one of Belfast’s most popular outdoor bar venues, is set to re-open in mid-March following a redesign which will see the venue partnering with leading food operators Orto, Wing it, and HiBurger.

Part of the Clover Group which operates the Post House, White’s Complex and Margot’s, the Bone Yard’s new concept is seeking to capture a new holistic market, offering both cutting edge entertainment and quality food under one umbrella.

The redesign of the venue which has been developed by O’Donnell O’Neil will see a newly constructed seated Pergola area with a feature blossom tree in the centre to create an outdoor boutique and immersive experience.

Commenting Mark Beirne, director of the Clover Group, said: “At Clover we are always seeking to push boundaries and provide customers with quality and choice in a creative and innovative way. Our exciting new design will create an inclusive and vibrant bar setting that is also flexible and spacious, with our food offering providing customers with unrivalled choice through some of the best brands this city has to offer.

“Pizza, burgers and wings of the highest quality in a fun and festival focused outdoor bar both during the day and in the evening, will add an exciting new dimension to the hospitality sector in our city.”