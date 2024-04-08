Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast overnight oats provider, Benergy Breakfast, has announced plans to partner with 77 gyms across Northern Ireland.

The news comes following a £130,000 investment by the organisation.

Established in 2020 by chef, Ben Cochrane, along with Jessica Thompson and Marek Bak, Benergy Breakfast was announced as the winner of the Food & Drink StartUp of the Year at the 2023 Northern Ireland StartUp Awards.

Currently partnered with 10 gyms across Belfast, Lisburn and Moira, Benergy Breakfast provides perfectly balanced breakfast pots, created with 100% natural ingredients.

Ben Cochrane, co-founder at Benergy Breakfast, said: “The idea for the business first came to us during lockdown when we noted the incredibly high amount of refined sugar in most ready-made breakfast options. These sugars can impair cognitive skills and self-control.

“Together, we felt compelled to create ‘good mood food’, to provide a healthier, perfectly balanced alternative with natural sugars, to boost energy and facilitate focus.

“We’re delighted to see how widely our breakfast pots have been embraced locally and are excited to announce our growth plans for the year ahead, as we aim to increase our gym partnerships to 77 venues across NI, following an investment of £130K.”

Crafted in Northern Ireland and available in six flavours including peach caramel and raspberry chocolate, each pot is vegan, high in protein and free of gluten, dairy and refined sugars.

The breakfast pots can be ordered for collection from a participating gym or arranged for home delivery. They can be purchased as a single order, via subscription, or in bulk for events and office functions.

Sustainably – produced, the overnight oats are delivered in glass jars that can be returned to designated collection points for reuse by Benergy Breakfast.

Each customer who signs up for a Benergy Breakfast subscription is assigned access to an online portal with a personalised profile and the ability to sample new limited-edition products.