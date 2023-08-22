Over 140 Belfast residents are being urged to take the wheel on their job prospects, by training as lorry or bus drivers this September.

The Transport Employment Academy is a free programme delivered by Belfast City Council as part of its employability and skills programme, in partnership with a range of Belfast based transport employers including Translink and the Education Authority, with support from the Belfast Labour Market Partnership.

More than 80% of previous academy participants have found employment as drivers.

Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, explained: “We’ve made a commitment in our Belfast Agenda to help Belfast people access jobs and fulfil their potential. So, we’ll give those selected to take part in the Transport Academy all the practical training they need to get the licences, tests and other skills to begin a career in transport, including theory tests and practical tests for HGV and LGV.

“We also cover AccessNI, medical, test and licensing fees, help with travel and subsistence, and give application form support and interview skills where that’s needed. If you complete the Transport Employment Academy, you’re guaranteed a job interview, or the support needed to become self-employed – so it’s a fantastic opportunity for Belfast residents who have a full driving licence, and are currently unemployed, or working less than 16 hours per week.”