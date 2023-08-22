News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Belfast people urged to take the wheel on their job prospects

Over 140 Belfast residents being given the opportunity to train as a lorry or bus driver this September, with a guaranteed job interview
By Claire Cartmill
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:01 BST

Over 140 Belfast residents are being urged to take the wheel on their job prospects, by training as lorry or bus drivers this September.

The Transport Employment Academy is a free programme delivered by Belfast City Council as part of its employability and skills programme, in partnership with a range of Belfast based transport employers including Translink and the Education Authority, with support from the Belfast Labour Market Partnership.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More than 80% of previous academy participants have found employment as drivers.

Most Popular

Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, explained: “We’ve made a commitment in our Belfast Agenda to help Belfast people access jobs and fulfil their potential. So, we’ll give those selected to take part in the Transport Academy all the practical training they need to get the licences, tests and other skills to begin a career in transport, including theory tests and practical tests for HGV and LGV.

“We also cover AccessNI, medical, test and licensing fees, help with travel and subsistence, and give application form support and interview skills where that’s needed. If you complete the Transport Employment Academy, you’re guaranteed a job interview, or the support needed to become self-employed – so it’s a fantastic opportunity for Belfast residents who have a full driving licence, and are currently unemployed, or working less than 16 hours per week.”

Now in its fourth year, the free training programme is inviting applications from Belfast residents who would like to secure employment as lorry drivers for haulage companies, bin lorry drivers for Belfast City Council and bus drivers for Translink and the Education Authority.

Related topics:Belfast City CouncilBelfastEducation AuthorityTranslinkHGV