The investment will see Daniel Anderson of Cordovan Capital Management and experienced investor-director Keith McDermott join the Newtownabbey firms board of directors

Belfast-based private equity firm Cordovan Capital Management has announced a significant equity investment into BLK BOX Fitness Limited.

This is the eighth investment closed by its institutional fund vehicle, Cordovan Capital Partners II LP, and the 17th investment made by the group over the past several years.

Headquartered in Newtownabbey, BLK BOX is a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality gym equipment and accessories, selling its products to a global customer base including some of the most recognisable names in the sport and fitness industry including PureGym, Irish Rugby and Manchester United.

The investment will see Daniel Anderson of Cordovan and experienced investor-director Keith McDermott join BLK BOX’s board of directors.

Daniel Anderson, who founded the Cordovan investment fund alongside Mike Irvine in 2020, said: “I am delighted to welcome BLK BOX into our dynamic and growing portfolio of SMEs. This is a successful local business that employs 80 people and exports its products globally, so it was a compelling and straightforward investment case to support the next stage of its journey with a significant package of financial and strategic support.

“The company’s rapid growth from humble beginnings in 2012 is testament to the experienced leadership of both Greg Bradley and more recently Ben Stocks, both of whom I look forward to working with in the years ahead.”

