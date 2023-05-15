Belfast property consultancy, McConnell Chartered Surveyors, successfully acquired office accommodation for the US firm, one of the newest entrants to Belfast’s international law firm cohort.

The 10,329 sq ft office, situated in the Cylinder Building at the Gasworks, Belfast will be Ogletree Deakins’ first permanent premises in the city, following its arrival in Northern Ireland back in 2021.

Originally opening with 25 paralegals, it has since grown to a team of more than 75 business professionals who work in a variety of roles. Members of the Global Solutions Centre in Belfast are a highly skilled group of paralegals who work in tandem with Ogletree Deakins’ US-based Immigration Practice Group to handle H-1B visas and PERM labour certifications, along with a host of time-sensitive work required for the firm’s high-volume business immigration clients.

“When we launched Ogletree Deakins’ Global Solutions Belfast in mid-2021, we started in a serviced space in order to better understand the market landscape and maintain a level of agility and flexibility,” said Ivan Sim, director of infrastructure and real estate for Ogletree Deakins.

“With the success of our Belfast operation, it was time to ‘hang a shingle’ and provide a productive space that represents the professionalism of our firm and the talent we employ in Belfast, while supporting our projected growth over the next several years. I think our teams will find that we hit the mark.”

The acquisition also signifies a renewed interest in the flourishing office sector which has seen a real change of pace since the start of the year, with some high profile moves from professional services firms across the city in the past number of months alone.

Caroline McKillen, director at McConnell Chartered Surveyors, said: “We’re delighted to have supported Ogletree Deakins in the acquisition of their new offices in Belfast. The investment in new premises sends a strong message to both the business community and existing and prospective employees that Ogletree Deakins is here to stay.

Ogletree Deakins, one of the world’s largest labour and employment law firms, is relocating its Global Solutions Centre to Belfast. Pictured are Caroline McKillen, director at McConnell Chartered Surveyors, Katrina O’Leary, Belfast office manager at Ogletree Deakins and Linda Robb, Belfast site lead at Ogletree Deakins

“It’s a further vote of confidence in the office sector here in the city, which has seen a number of big transactions in recent months. Deals are there to be done and the city’s offering for office accommodation has never been stronger as employees get back to the office, with collaboration and networking back firmly on the agenda.”

