Belfast recruitment firm expands into north America

Leading Northern Ireland specialist recruitment company MCS Group has opened its first international branch in Boston, Massachusetts.

The firm, which employs over 75 people in Belfast, specialises in placing people in sectors including technology, finance, manufacturing, marketing and professional services.

Located at Flax House, the company’s decision to expand across the Atlantic was based on client demand and the similarities between Belfast and Boston.

Barry Smyth and Ryan Quinn, MCS in Northern Ireland

Highlighting Boston’s ‘strong links’ with Belfast especially within the technology sector as well as a ‘shared culture and history’, MCS Group managing director Barry Smyth, said: “As well as being home to the world-renowned Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and many of the world’s leading technology companies, Boston is a market we already have a clear insight into.

“Belfast’s links with Boston are strong in the technology sector, with many firms from Massachusetts and the wider New England area operating in Northern Ireland today, while the cities also have a shared culture and history in a wider sense.

“Our US clients have seen the benefit of working with MCS Group locally and many now want us to support their businesses in the US, not just Northern Ireland, so this expansion is really built on client demand.“

Established 14 years ago, MCS Group has established itself as one of Northern Ireland’s leading specialist recruitment agency.

Barry Smyth and Ryan Quinn in Boston

Mr Smyth explained: “Our mission has been to raise the bar, set the standard, and be the benchmark for specialist recruitment in today’s world.

“It is this desire to provide exceptional service levels to clients regardless of where they are based, which has led us to this point and the opening of our new office in Boston, Massachusetts.”

The Boston office will be led by Ryan Quinn from the US, who takes up the new position of regional vice president, and is currently being supported by a small team of staff, with further recruitment ongoing.

Having joined from US firm Eliassen Group, where he was practice director of recruiting, Ryan will be responsible for emulating the MCS Group standard for clients, consultants and candidates alike.

Focusing initially on the New England and wider east coast market, MCS Group is partnering with and supporting clients in the fintech, health-tech and cleantech industries.

Mr Quinn continued: “The US, and Boston specifically, are home to many recruiting firms.

“We are aiming to raise the sector’s game by applying new levels of service quality.

“MCS Group and the team in Belfast have dedicated their work to a quality, consultative approach to truly help their clients build out the best possible teams and that type of dedication and service level is exactly what we aim to bring to Boston.”

MCS Group occupies a central role in the growth and success of the tech sector in Northern Ireland, championing talent and Belfast as a Centre of Excellence.

Northern Ireland clients include Wrightbus, Invest Northern Ireland, Translink, Keystone, Northern Ireland Water, Moy Park, Allstate Northern Ireland, Artemis Technologies, Belfast Waterfront and Ulster Hall and The Law Society of Northern Ireland.

The firm, which also has offices in London and Glasgow, uses its knowledge and skill developed in building and scaling technology teams over the past 14 years to assist New England’s technology companies to continue to flourish.

MCS was established in Belfast by husband and wife team Barry and Louise Smyth in 2008.