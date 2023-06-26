The renewable energy specialists provide a range of services across solar and wind power, electric vehicle (EV) charging systems and smart motor systems.

The investment is being supported by Invest Northern Ireland and will create 32 high value, mostly engineering, jobs that will contribute £1.43m in annual salaries to the economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the investment, Michael Thompson, Everun’s managing director, said: “We have developed a strategy for expansion and diversification that will see us growing our reach across the UK and Ireland. Our focus will be on consolidating our position as a leading provider of onshore wind turbine generator asset management services and building on our success to date in the EV charging arena. We’ve also identified significant opportunities for growth in the solar power, battery energy storage and smart motor markets.

“Invest NI has been extremely supportive, helping us to take on staff when we first entered the EV charging market and assisting with this latest expansion. Its support ensures we can move quickly to establish Everun as a complete renewable energy services solution for businesses across the UK and Ireland.”

Everun recently announced a new partnership with Scottish engineering firm MCE Scotland to introduce its innovative Turntide Smart Motor Systems to the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) market across Scotland. The system is 80% more energy-efficient than traditional motors. The partnership was announced in May at the Invest NI stand at the All-Energy Conference 2023 in Glasgow.

Grainne McVeigh, Invest NI’s director of advanced manufacturing & engineering, added: “Everun is helping businesses across the UK and Ireland to achieve their sustainability goals and reduce their carbon footprint. Through its range of renewable power solutions, the company is not only offering protection from volatile energy markets but is also providing products and services that help businesses reduce costs and improve productivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Invest NI has identified the green economy as a key driver that will be central to Northern Ireland’s future. Our support for innovative companies like Everun aligns with the Department for the Economy’s 10X economic vision to transition to a greener, more sustainable economy.”

Invest NI recently published its Key Performance Indicators statistics which show that in 2022 businesses it supports accounted for approximately 75% of Northern Ireland exports, with sales in the advanced manufacturing & engineering sector increasing by £1bn over 2021.