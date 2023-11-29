​Dozens of pupils from primary schools in Belfast have taken part in a visionary initiative at the iconic St George’s Market highlighting the importance of protecting the local fishing and seafood industry.

The youngsters learned about sustainable fishing from Hal Dawson, Ireland’s only Master Fishmonger and Northern Ireland’s Seafish Ambassador, in a session of the Kids’ Club organised by John and Grainne Lavery, owners of Fish City in Belfast’s Ann Street.

Fish City is the only restaurant here to be certified by the influential Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) for its impressive dedication to sustainable fishing and seafood.

The multi-award-winning restaurant only serves fish that’s been sustainably sourced to help preserve scarce stocks. The popular eatery won MSC Marketing Champion of the Year in October for “educating the next generation about sustainability”.

The students learned about fish types, how to handle seafood and sustainability at St George’s from Portadown-based Hal Dawson, an expert in training fishmongers and chefs throughout Ireland over many years.

“I was delighted when John and Grainne asked me to talk to the club about the industry and to lead a workshop at the restaurant about the efforts being made worldwide to preserve fish stocks,” continues Hal. “It’s a marvellous idea from John and Grainne to provide practical experience for the pupils on fish and how to handle these to protect the industry and also to benefit from such a nutritious food,” he adds.

Fishmongers with stalls at St George’s were quick to support the event with Hal and Fish City, enabling the pupils to see fresh fish varieties and other seafood. The pupils then enjoyed sustainable fish and chips after a short session on fish filleting in the restaurant.

