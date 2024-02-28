Belfast restaurants victorious at awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The awards celebrate the best and most loved independent restaurants in Ireland and across the UK - from local independent burger joints to neighbourhood sushi restaurants and all the dishes, cuisines, and flavours in between

Two restaurants in Belfast beat off stiff competition across Ireland after Deliveroo food fans voted with their hearts (and stomachs) for their favourite local establishments.

Wing It and Maggie Mays have been named among the best restaurants in Ireland after customers cast their votes online to help decide the winners.

Wing it, Belfast.

Wing It won the award for Best Chicken in Ireland for its chicken wings, which have taken Belfast by storm since they started serving customers in 2021. Maggie Mays won the Best Coffee & Breakfast award thanks to its delicious meals, which include the infamous all day fry.

Jonny Beckett, Wing It, Belfast said:"We are buzzing to have won the Deliveroo award for Best Chicken in Ireland. We are so grateful to everyone who voted for us - we would not be here without your support. We hope to continue to serve award-winning chicken to the communities of Belfast for years to come."

This year saw a total of 60 awards up for grabs, including the highly coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year, which was won by Dublin-based Yeeros, and a number of ‘above and beyond categories’, including Beating Heart of the Community, Rider Love, Most Sustainable Restaurant and Customer Innovation.

Over 66,000 votes were cast by loyal customers over a two-week period to crown no less than 50 regional cuisine-led winners from Best Thai to Best Burger, Best Pizza, Best Chicken and beyond. Votes were cast across five regions in Ireland and across the UK (Ireland, London, South England & Wales, North England & East Midlands and Scotland) by hungry fans keen to show support for their favourite local restaurants.

Helen Maher, Regional Director, Deliveroo Ireland, added:“The Deliveroo Restaurant Awards is one of the many ways we champion the businesses our customers know and love. Congratulations to our restaurant partners in Belfast who were crowned winners in their respective categories. They are fantastic examples of the strength of the local hospitality industry, and I’m pleased that they have all received this recognition.”